Peeps and Rice Krispies Collaborating for New Snacks

The Peeps brand has done plenty of brand collaborations before, whether it's Dr. Pepper-infused marshmallows or Peeps-flavored Pepsi. Now, the snack-maker's latest collab has caught the eye of many because of how killer of a combination it is. Wednesday, a snack-tracking Instagram feed revealed the imminent arrival of Rice Krispies-flavored Peeps.

According to @snackolator, the new collab will be a Walmart exclusive and should be available soon if it isn't already. No further information, such as the timeframe the snacks can be purchased, was available at presstime.

Though typically a spring treat widely available around Easter, the Peeps brand has expanded rapidly over the past few years. That includes getting into the realm of Peeps-flavored drinks, which got a second release earlier this year thanks to Pepsi.

"We couldn't be more excited to reignite our partnership with PEEPS®, bringing two iconic brands back together after the frenzy of consumer interest in 2021," Pepsi brand director Katelyn Meola said in a press release. "The collaboration is truly unparalleled – a delicious and refreshing treat, celebrated by two loyal fanbases, that brings unapologetic enjoyment to Pepsi and PEEPS® lovers all over the country. Since only a few fans were able to get their hands on the coveted cans last time, we're thrilled to give everyone across the country the chance to indulge in PEPSI® x PEEPS® this time around."

The cola is said to be flavored after the divisive marshmallow treats though we we tasted it back in 2021, it admittedly tasted closer to a Pepsi Vanilla variety than anything—but maybe that's just us.

"The PEEPS® Brand is always looking for new and exciting ways to bring our delicious Marshmallow flavor to fans, and the partnership with Pepsi is truly a groundbreaking way for them to express their PEEPSONALITY®! After the astonishingly positive response from our fans to the first PEPSI® x PEEPS® collaboration, we are thrilled to bring back the offering just in time for spring," added Peeps Brand Manager Caitlin Servian.