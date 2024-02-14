Pedro Pascal Breaks Silence on The Fantastic Four Reed Richards Casting

The Fantastic Four cast rumors are in the home stretch. On Valentine's Day, Disney and Marvel Studios announced the four actors who will play the MCU Fantastic 4: Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian) as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm/the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things) as Johnny Storm/the Human Torch, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear) as Ben Grimm/The Thing. Marvel unveiled the cast with a retro-style valentine image (below), suggesting The Fantastic Four takes place in the 1960s. (Here's everything we know about The Fantastic Four so far.)

"From our family to yours," Pascal wrote when posting the artwork to Instagram with four blue hearts and The Fantastic Four's new release date: July 25, 2025.

Further fueling speculation that The Fantastic Four reboot is a period piece, Pascal included the hashtag "All You Need Is Love" — referencing the iconic 1967 song from the other fab four, The Beatles — and posted the news to Instagram Stories with two more oldies: 1963's "All My Loving" by The Beatles and 1966's "Hold On, I'm Comin'" by Sam & Dave.

Pascal — well-known for "dad" roles as the helmeted bounty hunter Din Djarin on Star Wars: The Mandalorian and gruff chaperone Joel Miller in the post-apocalyptic HBO drama The Last of Us — has long been rumored for the role of Reed Richards. (An alternate-universe version of the super-stretchy super-genius previously popped up in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, played by a cameo-making John Krasinski.) And now it's official.

Matt Shakman (Marvel's WandaVision, Monarch: Legacy of Monsters) is directing the 2025 MCU movie written by Foundation creator Josh Friedman and Jeff Kaplan (Disaster Wedding) & Ian Springer (Bert and Arnie's Guide to Friendship).

"There are a lot out [of rumors] there. It's pretty crazy," Shakman told ComicBook last February. "As I learned from WandaVision, too, it is so lovely to see the level of engagement that fans have with this material, because I'm a fan too, and I have been reading Fantastic Four since I was a kid. I love these characters. I love the chance that we have to bring them to the MCU and I really want to get it right and I know that everybody out there is really excited and feels passionate in the same way wanting to get it right. And so I encourage it. I think it's great."

Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four, produced by MCU mastermind Kevin Feige, now opens in theaters July 25, 2025.