SAG Awards 2024: How To Watch

The SAG Awards is coming up tonight at 8pm ET and 5pm PT and we have all the details you need to watch the big show. This year, Netflix is teaming with the SAG Awards to stream the ceremony live. If you don't subscribe to the service, you'll still be able to watch the pre-show for free. All you have to do his head over to Netflix's YouTube channel and you can catch up on all the fun with your favorite stars. (That's YouTube.com/Netflix for those who might be a little bit confused still. The streaming company will also be sharing social content from before the event all day before things get rolling this evening. It's going to be a wild time.

One of the biggest events held at this year's SAG Awards will be Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Meryl Streep reuniting. The Devil Wears Prada released back in 2006 and fans are excited to see this early 2000s favorite get a nod during the SAG Awards. Hathaway, Blunt and Streep will also present an award together. This is the 30th annual edition of the awards show, so there will be a lot of pomp and circumstance with the anniversary attached to the proceedings. On the nominations front, Barbie and Oppenheimer lead the movie categories with four nods each. Succession rules the TV ranks with five nominations.

SAG Awards Streaming On Netflix

(Photo: Netflix)

Bringing the SAG Awards to Netflix was a wild event when it was announced in 2022. People wondered how it was going to work and decried a show that used to be shown on standard broadcast moving to a streaming model. However, Netflix remains confident that the audience will remain the same despite not multi-streaming on YouTube like in years past.

"The SAG Awards are beloved by the creative community and viewers alike, and now even more fans around the world will be able to celebrate these talented actors," Netflix Head of Global TV Bela Bajaria previously said. "As we begin to explore live streaming on Netflix, we look forward to partnering with SAG-AFTRA to elevate and expand this special ceremony as a global live event in 2024 and the years to come."

"We are thrilled to embark on this exciting new partnership with Netflix and we look forward to expanding the global audience for our show," SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director Duncan Crabtree-Ireland added. "As the only televised awards program exclusively honoring the performances of actors, whose work is admired by millions of fans, the SAG Awards are a unique and cherished part of the entertainment universe."

Who Will Dominate This Year?

(Photo: A24)

The story of the SAG Awards last year was the dominance of Everything Everywhere All at Once. The cast won the award for Outstanding Performance by A Cast in A Motion Picture. When they took to the stage, the joy was palpable. In what might have been the best moment of the night, James Hong gave some remarks after his long career in Hollywood. The 90-plus-year-old actor has seen some things in this town.

"I got my first SAG card 70 years ago," Hong told the crowd. "My first movie was with Clark Gable. But back in those days, [in] The Good Earth, the leading role was played with guys with eyes taped up like this. The producers said the Asians are not good enough and they are not box office [material]. But look at us now!"

Will you be watching tonight? Let us know down in the comments!