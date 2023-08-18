Stranger Things Fan Catfished by Scammer Pretending To Be Dacre Montgomery

A general warning for fans of celebrities... if someone famous is personally asking you for money online, it's probably a scam. The YouTube series Catfished recently shared the story of a woman from Kentucky who blew up her life thinking she had sparked a romance with Dacre Montgomery. The Australian actor rose to fame in 2017 when he first played Billy Hargrove in the second season of Stranger Things. According to the series, a woman named McKayla ended up leaving her husband for who she thought was Montgomery and ultimately gave the scammer $10,000.

The victim explained to Catfished that the two "hit it off, but of course, I'm suspicious from the get go until he starts doing things that make me believe that he is who he is." Montgomery does have a girlfriend, model Liv Pollock, but the scammer convinced McKayla that the couple was close to breaking up. McKayla explained that she was in a "toxic" marriage, so she related to the fake Montgomery's claims that Pollock was controlling, saying her "ex-husband was that way." The scammer got McKayla to send him $10,000 by claiming Pollock was controlling his bank accounts.

McKayla says she became convinced she was actually speaking to Montgomery when "he" told her he would be in the upcoming Season 4 episode of Stranger Things, "Dear Billy." She explained, "And he showed up in that episode ... I was like, 'Well, who else would know that?'" She added, "If you're someone like me, you're afraid of abandonment and you're a real big people pleaser and you're very co-dependent ... These scammers, they just kind of come in and they leech off that."

Stranger Things is expected to return for its final season in 2024.