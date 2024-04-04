Leinenkugel Teams Up With Johnsonville For New Summer Brats

April may have just begun to kick of the spring season, but summer is right around the corner and that means it will soon be time for warm weather and cookouts — as well as the drinks and eats that make every good cookout memorable. This year, as weather warms up, two brands synonymous with summer are teaming up for a truly iconic grilling season. This week, Leinenkugel and Johnsonville announced their partnership, the Lakeside Link-up with the all-new Summer Shandy Beer Brat that's exactly what you think it is: a beer and bratwurst collaboration.

The new Summer Shandy Beer Brat is a Johnsonville fresh grilling sausage that's been infused with Leinenkugel's beloved Summer Shandy beer. The result is a new offering that captures the best flavors of grilling season no matter where you enjoy it be it at a full-on cookout, while tailgating or even at home in your own backyard.

"Some things just belong together, and beer and bratwurst are no exceptions, Johnsonville owner and chairwoman Shelly Stayer said in a statement. "As a family-owned company that takes great pride in our products, developing a beer brat with Leinenkugel's to bring the flavor of Summer Shandy to our fresh grilling sausage is a match made in Wisconsin."

"Leinenkugel's teaming up with Johnsonville for the ultimate beer and brat pairing was only a matter of time," Tony Bugher, president of Leinenkugel's said. "We're thrilled to bring folks the Summer Shandy Beer Brat, which adds a new flavor to our fans' lakeside get-togethers this year. With our strong innovative history, the Summer Shandy Beer Brat encourages everyone to enjoy Summer Shandy in a whole new way."

The new Johnsonville's Summer Shandy Beer Brats will be available in 19 states starting now through late July. Customers can go here to find a retailer. Those who do not have a retailer in their area can go here, as a limited supply will be available to purchase online.

In Other Food News

In other recent food news, Tombstone announced that they are teaming up with Voodoo Ranger for a pizza flavored beer, just in time or National Beer Day on April 7th. According to the brands, the new beer brings together the flavors of a freshly baked Tombstone pizza, including the crispy crust, tangy tomato sauce, and savory herbs and spices. They also didn't forget about the pepperoni — the beer features a "pepperoni kick" as well.

To get the unique beer, fans who are 21 and over can sign up to win a free four pack and a Tombstone pizza here. For those wanting to try their luck in a different way, the limited-edition beer will also be available in select markets for a limited time with a four-pack costing around $50.

Are you excited for summer grilling season? Will you be checking out the new Summer Shandy Beer Brats? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!