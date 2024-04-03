Baskin-Robbins Welcomes Spring With First of Its Kind Floral Flavor

April is here and while the saying goes that April showers bring May flowers, Baskin-Robbins is getting a head start on giving 2024 its floral offerings. Baskin-Robbins has launched its new flavor of the month for April and it's a never before seen offering from the brand: Marigold Dreamsicle — and yes, it contains real flowers.

According to Baskin-Robbins, the new Marigold Dreamsicle flavor features real marigold blossoms mixed with vanilla bean ice cream that's finished with a creamy orange swirl. The result is a light and refreshing treat. The new flavor embraces a growing food trend for botanical-inspired treats.

Ice cream fans wanting to try this new flavor can head to Baskin-Robbins during the month of April. Additionally, new updates to the BR App are letting customers get their favorites as well as order the new Marigold Dreamsicle in scoop, beverage, or sundae form or pick up in as little as 15 minutes. Fans can check out more information about that here.

In Other Snack News

In other snack news, Arby's recently announced that they are giving away free sandwiches during the month of April. Per Arby's, they are giving away one free sandwich per person per week throughout the month with the sandwiches needing to be either ordered through the Arby's website or mobile app and customers must purchase any other item on the menu to activate the deal.

"During Free Sandwich Month, we're putting our money where our mouth is with our biggest rewards promotion to-date," Arby's chief marketer Ellen Rose offered in a press release. "Arby's sandwiches are so delicious, which is why Free Sandwich Month is the perfect opportunity for any skeptics out there to try any of the sandwiches they've been eyeing. We're so confident that our sandwiches will turn even the biggest Arby's disbeliever into a fan that we're willing to give them four free trials throughout the month of April."

Also, Krispy Kreme recently announced their own limited-edition offering this month. Next week, Americans will experience a rare total solar eclipse on April 8th with the event seeing a path of totality that will allow roughly 32 million people across North America to experience the event and now, Krispy Kreme is offering a sweet treat to help celebrate the experience — no protective eyewear needed! On Tuesday, Krispy Kreme announced the Total Solar Eclipse Doughnut, an all-new treat arriving at Krispy Kreme on Friday, April 5th just ahead of the solar event.

The doughnut, which will be available for a limited time from Friday through Monday, April 8th in shop and for pickup or delivery via Krispy Kreme's app and website while supplies last, is an Original Glazed Doughnut dipped in black chocolate icing adorned with silver sprinkles piped with a buttercream made with OREO pieces and, just for the eclipse, a whole OREO in the center. The doughnut marks the second time Krispy Kreme has offered fans a new doughnut to celebrate a solar eclipse with the last eclipse in the United States in 2017 seeing the brand "eclipsing" its Original Glaze doughnut in chocolate glaze for the first time ever.

Will you be checking out Baskin-Robbins' new flavor? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!