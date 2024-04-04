Kind Adds New Banana Peanut Butter Granola to Snack Lineup

Peanut butter and banana lovers, rejoice. Your moment in snacking has arrived. Kind Snacks has announced that they are expanding their granola line with the new Healthy Grains Banana Peanut Butter Clusters with Dark Chocolate Chunks. The new offering is set to hit stores across the United States sometime in May and brings a little bit of sweat treat to a protein and flavor packed product that is not only a good breakfast option, but perfect for casual snacking as wel.

According to kind, the new granola is made with 100 percent whole-grain oats, dried bananas, creamy peanut butter and dark chocolate and also includes five different super grains: the aforementioned oats along with millet, buckwheat, amaranth, and quinoa. It also has 10 grams of protein and is gluten-free.

The new granola is just the latest from Kind. The brand also recently expanded their snack lineup with their Kind Zero bars, a zero added sugar version of their popular Kind Bars, as well as Kind Zero granola They also expanded into the protein bar market. The new offerings give snack fans a wider range of options to suit all dietary needs and interests. The Kind Zero and protein products are available at retailers now.

In Other Snack News

In other recent snack news, OREO recently announced that they are bringing back their Churro flavor, this time as a limited-edition offering. The Churro OREO last appeared five years ago as a Mystery Flavor. The new, limited-edition Churro OREO cookies rolled out on March 27th.

Subway also announced that they are bottling some of their sauces for the first time. Last week the sandwich chain announced their partnership with sauce maker T. Marzetti, one that will result in four Subway sauces being replicated and sold through big box stores nationwide. The first wave will include Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli, Baja Chipotle, and Creamy Italian MVP.

"Subway fans love our signature sauces. Three of the new retail sauces – Sweet Onion Teriyaki, Roasted Garlic Aioli and Baja Chipotle – are inspired by guests' in-restaurant favorites, and we've added an exclusive flavor to this collection with a Creamy Italian MVP, a new twist on Subway's MVP Parmesan Vinaigrette®," Paul Fabre, Senior Vice President, Culinary and Innovation at Subway, offered in a press release. "This partnership takes our sauces to another level and enables our fans to take their culinary creations from ordinary to extraordinary while also contributing to an important cause."

The sauces will be available in 16-ounce bottles and Walmart, Kroger, and Albertson's are some of the grocery stores listed as retailers of the new products.