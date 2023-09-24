Lenny Kravitz Brings Back His Gigantic Scarf in Viral TikTok

Fall officially arrived on Saturday and while many fans of the season celebrated the arrival of cooler weather, sweaters, and all things autumnal, there's one person who did it in viral style. Not only did legendary musician Lenny Kravitz choose September 23rd to officially launch his TikTok account, but he brought back a truly iconic accessory: his giant scarf. In a short video Kravitz posted to the social media platform, Kravitz celebrated the start of fall by breaking out the accessory that first became a sensation more than a decade ago.

"Grab your big scarf, it's the first day of fall," Kravitz said in the video, which featured him walking towards the camera clad in the famous accessory. You can check it out for yourself below.

What is the Story Behind Lenny Kravitz's Big Scarf?

For those who aren't aware, Kravitz's big brown scarf became a viral sensation back in 2012 when the entertainer was photographed by paparazzi while he was out running an errand with the blanket-sized scarf wrapped around him. The image — and the scarf — quickly became a meme with a life of its own with subsequent edits making the scarf even more and more comically huge. Kravitz himself spoke out about the scarf and its enduring legacy in a 2018 appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon admitting he can't escape the scarf as well as the reason he wore it in the first place.

"I cannot escape this," Kravitz said. "I live in the Bahamas. I'm used to hot weather and I had to go to the store, I was buying some groceries and I thought I'd put on a little scarf to protect my throat and that's the scarf I had."

He continued, "That was the day I thought I would break it out, and I had no idea that there would be paparazzi and that is now everything."

Kravitz also has commented on the way the internet has made the larger-than-life scarf even bigger, telling GQ in 2020 that it's grown in size with editing.

"You look at some of those [images] and it's just like, 'Okay guys, the scarf is three times bigger than it really is in this picture, but it was big and it was cold,'" he said.

Kravitz Has Embraced the Big Brown Scarf

While Kravitz has commented about the scarf in the past and his new TikTok video makes it clear he's having fun with it, he's also previously embraced how popular the whole situation has been with fans and the public. In 2020 he spoke about how it's funny to see the scarf incorporated into Halloween costumes, especially with kids.

"It's funny to see, especially on Halloween," he said at the time. "People either do the Lenny Kravitz look — the on-stage look — or they do the scarf. And it's funny, I saw some pictures yesterday of this little kid who did the whole thing perfectly, down to the plastic bag coming from the grocery store."

