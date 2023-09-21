Heidi Klum Teases Her Next Viral Halloween Costume

Halloween is almost upon us and while that means a lot of things — seasonal snacks, a plethora of horror and spooky entertainment and more — there's one big thing that many look forward to each year: Heidi Klum's Halloween party and the inevitably viral costume that comes with it. Klum has had some wild costumes over the years — including last year where she was unrecognizable as a giant earthworm. As for what Klum is going to be this year, she didn't reveal anything when speaking to ET, though she did offer an update about her party, noting that things are "full steam ahead" in the planning.

"There were a few rocks thrown in my road and I had to clear them first," she said, referencing some sort of setback for her party. "But we're now full steam ahead, because now time is ticking. Halloween is, for me, just around the corner. It might as well be next week."

While Klum was tightlipped about her costume, she did previously tell The Daily Mail that this year's costume would be "really extra" in her attempt to top last year's earthworm.

"It's going to be extra," she said. "It's going to be really extra. I have had sleepless nights over it, you know me. I have to admit, I love it. And in my gut, I feel like it's going to be good."

She also explained that her family is not involved in her costume at all this year.

"I never know if it will be good until the day, and I don't want to let my Halloween fans down," Klum said. "There are so many creative people around the world and I don't want to let them down."

What Has Heidi Klum Been For Halloween Previously?

Klum's 2022 earthworm is just one of her elaborate costumes. In 2019, the America's Got Talent host chose a terrifying, industrial-looking costume that looked like a cross between a cyborg, Frankenstein, and something out of a horror movie. In 2018, Klum went green with an insane, Shrek-inspired costume, dressing as Princess Fiona. Prior to that, she did Michael Jackson's werewolf from the "Thriller" music video and has even previously done Jessica Rabbit from Who Framed Roger Rabbit?

Heidi Klum's Daughter Teased Her 2022 Halloween Costume

Last year, ahead of its reveal, Klum's daughter Leni teased the epic earthworm costume as well as the elaborate party that Klum plans every year.

"My mom always went all out for Halloween, of course. We'd have people come and decorate and there'd be cobwebs everywhere and massive pumpkins. They'd come on buses and they'd [unload] these huge pumpkins. My mom definitely loves it more than I do. I love dressing up and turning into something crazy. Her costume is amazing, but I obviously can't say anything. There's an open bar and I'm not 21, so as of now, I can't go. I've been asking my mom to go for a while, but in any case, I do have my own friends out here."