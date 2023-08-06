The Bear and TMNT Star's Hilarious Star Wars Review Goes Viral

Ayo Edebiri is currently blowing up in Hollywood. Not only is the actor one of the stars of the hit series, The Bear, but fans can also currently catch her on the big screen in two movies, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Theater Camp. Her next film, Bottoms, is also being released in theaters this month, and she will soon be joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe in Thunderbolts. Before she was a star, Edebiri was a writer who was big on Twitter and Letterboxd. In fact, she currently has over 60,000 followers on the movie review site, which is quite a lot by their standards. Edebiri is known for writing funny reviews, and her post about Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back from earlier this year is going viral on Twitter.

"This movie is great but I was really shocked by how ugly Yoda was sorry if that pisses anybody off but I had only seen baby Yoda and adult Yoda is f*cking busted," Edebiri wrote back in February. Despite disliking Yoda, she gave the movie 4.5 stars, so it's safe to say she enjoyed the Star Wars classic. You can check out a screenshot of the review that has since gone viral below:

Recently, Edebiri said that she might plan to scale back on her funny Letterboxd reviews now that she's focusing more on acting than writing. "I saw this interview where [Willem Dafoe] was like, 'The reason I keep working is that nobody knows my taste,'" Edebiri shared with Backstage. "Because comedy is my bedrock, expressing my opinions is something I'm so used to in my career," she explains. "Even as a writer, saying your opinions can be beneficial. As an actor...maybe mystery behooves me a little bit."

Ayo Edebiri On Joining Marvel:

Reports have indicated that Edebiri was cast in a mystery role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe's Thunderbolts movie, although that casting has yet to be confirmed by Marvel Studios.

"I don't know," Edebiri said in an interview with ComicBook.com, which you can check out above. "As a big X Men kid, I feel like if there's... I don't know. I don't think I'm cool enough to play Storm."

"If there's anybody in that arena I get, you know, some powers," Edebiri continued. "I could do things that make sense with my hands. I'd throw down. Yeah, I'm down."

Stay tuned for more updates about Ayo Edebiri's upcoming projects.