Miley Cyrus Reveals New Details About Her Grueling Hannah Montana Work Schedule

Miley Cyrus is revealing some surprising new behind-the-scenes about Hannah Montana. Cyrus, who starred in the successful Disney Channel series across its four-season run, recently took to TikTok to dive into a schedule from her time on the show. The actress and singer has been looking back at earlier chapters of her career to promote her newest single, "Used To Be Young." As Cyrus revealed in the video, she would be thrown into more than 12-hour workdays tied to Hannah Montana at the age of just 12 or 13.

"5:30 a.m.?!" Cyrus exclaims in the video. "I'm probably 12 or 13. Friday, January 5, 5:30 a.m. — Hair and Makeup in my hotel. 7 a.m. — we get picked up. 7:15 a.m. — I'm on the news. 7:45 — I have another live interview. 8:15 — another interview. 8:45 — another interview. 9:30 to 11 a.m. — meeting with editors, back to the hotel."

"OK, I have to do an interview but the reporters are all fifth-grade students," Cyrus continued. "1 to 2:30 — me and my dad have a lunch interview. 2:40 — we have to go to the Life magazine photoshoot. 3 to 5 — interview and photoshoot for the Father's Day issue. Arrive at 6 p.m. for kids online interview then at 6:15 we have another interview. Then the next day starts at 7 a.m. and end at 7:30 p.m. when I fly home to probably go to Hannah [Montana] — that's on a Saturday and then Monday be back at work in the morning... I'm a lot of things but lazy ain't one of them. So, I do think this girl deserves a little endless summer vacation."

Will Miley Cyrus Go on Tour?

As Cyrus also revealed in one of her TikTok videos, she currently does not have a desire to go on tour again, as she feels it throws her sense of agency and connection with others out of balance.

"That's what people don't really understand about touring — is the show is only 90 minutes, but that's your life," Cyrus explained. "If you're performing at a certain level of intensity and excellence, there should be an equal amount of recovery and rest. There's a level of ego that has to play a part that I feel gets overused when I'm on tour. And once that switch is on, it's hard to turn it off. I think when you're training your ego, every single night to be active — that's the hardest switch for me to turn off... Having every day the relationship between you and other humans being subject and observer isn't healthy for me, because it erases my humanity and my connection and without my humanity [and] my connection I can't be a songwriter, which is my priority."

What do you think of Miley Cyrus' new details about her Hannah Montana days? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!