LeVar Burton Shades Kanye West In The Most Polite Way Possible

Everyone's favorite literary ambassador, LeVar Burton, has taken issue with Kanye West's recent remarks criticizing reading. If you're not up on the latest drama concerning the artist known as Ye, the pop culture icon revealed he doesn't read, stating, "I actually haven't read any book," on an episode of the Alo Mind Full Podcast. "Reading is like eating Brussels sprouts for me and talking is like getting the Giorgio Baldi corn ravioli," he added. This prompted a response from Star Trek and Reading Rainbow star LeVar Burton, who tossed a healthy dose of shade at West in a social media post.

"Hmmm… I'm going have to take Mr. West at his word. I hope however, that he shares a different message with the children enrolled in the school he's founded named after his mother, who was an professor of English. I'm fairly certain she read a book or two," Burton tweeted.

Ye hasn't responded to LeVar Burton's slight diss, but he's more than likely distracted with the ongoing saga revolving around his Yeezy shoe brand. The artist is in a legal fight with Adidas and Gap as he tries to separate himself from both companies.

"What was happening at Gap, what was happening at Adidas and what was happening in my home," Ye told Good Morning America. "It was all kind of a disregard for the voice of something that I co-created. I co-created the children. I co-created the product at Adidas. I co-created the product at Gap and there's a parallel, and the parallel does touch on discrimination."

The divorce between Ye and Kim Kardashian played out in public, with Kardashian soon moving into a relationship with Saturday Night Live's Pete Davidson. "This is the mother of my children," Ye said in regards to Kim Kardashian. "I need this person to be least stressed and of best sound mind and as calm as possible to be able to raise those children."

"It's time for me to go it alone," Ye told Bloomberg about exiting Adidas and Gap. "It's fine. I made the companies money. The companies made me money. We created ideas that will change apparel forever. Like the round jacket, the foam runner, the slides that have changed the shoe industry. Now it's time for Ye to make the new industry. No more companies standing in between me and the audience."