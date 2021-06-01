Kellogg's Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie Cereal is Now Available

✖

First announced back in February, Kellogg's long-awaited Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie cereal is finally available on store shelves. The cereal comes after the release of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies cereal late last year and is available in two sizes, $3.99 (8.2oz.) and $5.69 (13.2oz.).

"We are very excited to see one of our most loved Little Debbie product, Little Debbie® Cosmic Brownies, transformed into cereal by Kellogg," Jeff Badger, vice president of marketing at McKee Foods said in a statement. "The cereal delivers the flavor of Little Debbie Cosmic Brownies in a fun new way. It is delicious in a bowl with milk, or straight out of the box as a snack."

The Little Debbie Instagram account also shared the news, posting a photo of the cereal with the caption "Good things come to those who wait."

When the companies first announced the Little Debbie and Kellogg's relationship, they said it was all about reinventing classic treats for a new generation.

"At Kellogg, we are always looking for delicious ways to surprise and excite our fans. The original Little Debbie snack cakes, Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies, have delighted millions of kids and adults alike for generations," Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal said in a statement. "With Kellogg's Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies Cereal, families can experience the iconic snack in a whole new form, building new breakfast memories while paying homage to the beloved childhood snack."

"It's a joyous moment to see one of our fans' most-loved Little Debbie products -- the Oatmeal Creme Pie -- be transformed for a new eating experience," Little Debbie marketing chief Jeff Badger added. "The cereal captures the flavor of Little Debbie Oatmeal Creme Pies in a fun, new way, whether you enjoy it in a bowl with milk or straight out of the box."

Will you be checking out the Little Debbie Cosmic Brownie Cereal? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!