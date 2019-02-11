Marvel

Little Debbie Is Conflicted Between Marvel And DC But Just Wants Peace

If you’ve ever wondered which comic book company Little Debbie is a fan of, the answer is probably […]

By

If you’ve ever wondered which comic book company Little Debbie is a fan of, the answer is probably much more nuanced than you’d expect.

The snack cake company recently offered their two cents to the “Marvel vs. DC” debate, after being one of several brands asked about the subject by fan-favorite comic writer Gail Simone. Little Debbie’s answer ended up being surprisingly profound, complimenting the storytelling strategies of both companies.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In a second tweet, Little Debbie argued that the ultimatum nature of the Marvel vs. DC debate has a pretty big flaw, as fans are more than allowed to like one thing without hating the other.

Little Debbie certainly isn’t the only one to express this kind of sentiment, as even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has argued against the age-old rivalry.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Feige said back in 2017. “I think movies are awesome and people should go out and support awesome movies, and I go support those movies and I thought Wonder Woman was awesome. I can’t wait to see what Geoff Johns and Joss [Whedon] and the gang has done with Justice League. I guess people like rivalries, I guess? I don’t know. But I’m seeing Geoff Johns in a couple weeks for dinner. We went to this Dick Donner event together. Dick’s Superman is still the best archetype of superhero films. So yeah, just go see cool movies. What are you fighting about?”

Another person who has a similar mindset with that debate is Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

“I think the rivalry lives in the fans more so than it does in us,” Cavill explained in 2017. “For all of us who are making these movies or I’m sure for the comic book artists and writers, there have been rivalries in the past, but now it’s just about celebrating these characters, certainly for us. I mean, I’m sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel there’s always going to be competition, yeah, but they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren’t popular and you don’t want that because if one goes down the other goes down.”

What do you think of Little Debbie’s take on the Marvel vs. DC debate? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts