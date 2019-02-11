Little Debbie Is Conflicted Between Marvel And DC But Just Wants Peace

If you’ve ever wondered which comic book company Little Debbie is a fan of, the answer is probably much more nuanced than you’d expect.

The snack cake company recently offered their two cents to the “Marvel vs. DC” debate, after being one of several brands asked about the subject by fan-favorite comic writer Gail Simone. Little Debbie’s answer ended up being surprisingly profound, complimenting the storytelling strategies of both companies.

Dear Gail, Are you referring to the movies? We enjoy Marvel’s ambition and general success in building a complex cinematic universe with diverse heroes. But we also appreciate DC Universe’s willingness to allow each hero’s story to be told in unique ways. So both. //t.co/KojpYEIk7v — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) February 7, 2019

In a second tweet, Little Debbie argued that the ultimatum nature of the Marvel vs. DC debate has a pretty big flaw, as fans are more than allowed to like one thing without hating the other.

Which leads us to a greater thought: Our culture is obsessed with competition and comparison; we can’t simply appreciate things for what they are. Preferences are fine, but often, people act as if they have to hate one thing in order to remain loyal to the other. That’s bad. — Little Debbie (@LittleDebbie) February 7, 2019

Little Debbie certainly isn’t the only one to express this kind of sentiment, as even Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has argued against the age-old rivalry.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Feige said back in 2017. “I think movies are awesome and people should go out and support awesome movies, and I go support those movies and I thought Wonder Woman was awesome. I can’t wait to see what Geoff Johns and Joss [Whedon] and the gang has done with Justice League. I guess people like rivalries, I guess? I don’t know. But I’m seeing Geoff Johns in a couple weeks for dinner. We went to this Dick Donner event together. Dick’s Superman is still the best archetype of superhero films. So yeah, just go see cool movies. What are you fighting about?”

Another person who has a similar mindset with that debate is Henry Cavill, who plays Superman in the DC Extended Universe.

“I think the rivalry lives in the fans more so than it does in us,” Cavill explained in 2017. “For all of us who are making these movies or I’m sure for the comic book artists and writers, there have been rivalries in the past, but now it’s just about celebrating these characters, certainly for us. I mean, I’m sure when it comes to deep finances, when it comes to DC and Marvel there’s always going to be competition, yeah, but they need each other to survive as well. If one goes down that means superheroes aren’t popular and you don’t want that because if one goes down the other goes down.”

