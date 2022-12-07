The Lord of the Rings Fans Can Now Book a Stay in Hobbiton Movie Sets Through Airbnb

Airbnb is moving in to Middle-earth. As part of a promotion to celebrate the 10th anniversary of The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, the rental app has announced that the original Hobbiton film set, as seen in The Lord of the Rings trilogy and The Hobbit film franchise, will be available to rent. There's a catch though, this isn't a contest and will require you to not only be in New Zealand to take part in your stay, plus you'll need to beat out the other Tolkien fans that are trying to book a vacation too. The good news however is that the cost for a two-night say is just $6 a night!

Booking for the property will open at 10 AM New Zealand time (4 PM ET), with just three sets of dates available for booking including: March 2-4, March 9-11, and March 16-18. In addition to an overnight stay in "The Millhouse," a two-bedroom Hobbit-inspired home, attendees will have special access to 44 permanently constructed Hobbit Holes and other beloved locations in The Shire. Those that get the chance to stay will enjoy:

journey to middle-earth, anyone? the one-and-only hobbiton from “the lord of the rings” is now on airbnb for a limited time 🧙‍♂️



hobbits & friends can request to book these stays on december 14 at 10AM NZDT: https://t.co/tDkrmPTOpI pic.twitter.com/3DJYoNWsyZ — Airbnb (@Airbnb) December 6, 2022

Private access to a personal Hobbit Hole, set up for relaxing moments of Preciousss™ downtime and afternoon tea.

An evening banquet in The Green Dragon Inn with a feast featuring beef and ale stew, whole roast chickens, freshly baked breads and plenty of ale, plus Second Breakfast™ and Elevenses™ served daily.

A behind-the-scenes private tour of Hobbiton Movie Set to explore the makings of the trilogies.

Despite the success of the recent The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, you're not going to find any association between your stay in Hobbiton and the Amazon Prime Video series. In addition to the show being set a few hundred years before the events of The Lord of the Rings, meaning The Shire and Hobbits aren't technically a thing, it's being produced by entirely different studios.

Earlier this year it was reported that the film and gaming rights to The Lord of the Rings franchise would be going up for auction, something that Warner Bros. disputed at the time. Months later however it was announced that Embracer Group had acquired the rights to the IPs for The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit, and claim to own worldwide rights to motion pictures. Warner Bros. and New Line Cinema have an animated movie set in Middle-earth that is scheduled for release in 2024, The Lord of the Rings: The War of the Rohirrim.