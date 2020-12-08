Mall Santa Goes Viral After Telling Child Who Asked For Nerf Gun "No Guns"
An Illinois mall Santa Claus has gone viral after video of him telling a child who asked for a NERF gun for Christmas "no guns" made its way to social media. On Sunday, Sabella DeCarlo shared video (originally posted by another person, Susan Parker) of her son's visit to see Kris Kringle at the Harlem Irving Plaza mall in Norridge, Illinois. However, instead of it being a positive memorable visit for the child, the little boy was moved to tears after Santa told him that he would not bring him a gun of any sort and listed off various other gift alternatives.
DeCarlo wrote in her post that she quickly told her son that the mall Santa was really just a helper and not the real deal, but the video itself soon went viral, being shared by various others thousands of times on social media.
The video prompted a wide array of responses from those who viewed it -- both positive and negative in terms of how they saw Santa's response to the NERF gun request -- but for some it was an opportunity to reference iconic holiday movies. A Christmas Story is one that came up more than a few times. Elf was referenced a few times as well. Others took this as an opportunity to suggest that maybe Jay and Silent Bob should get involved. Still others thought this might be a good time to suggest that maybe parents shouldn't be perpetuating the Santa Claus concept at all. You can read on for a selection of some of the reactions.
As for the mall Santa, Harlem Irving Plaza posted to their Facebook page on Monday that the Santa had resigned after the incident and that the "real" Santa had visited the little boy at home to present him with the requested NERF gun, sharing their own video of that kinder moment "in hopes of restoring Holiday magic to everyone."
Missed opportunity
prevnext
He really missed a great opportunity to be like “You’ll shoot your eye out kid.” A Christmas story brought to life— clarissa buchanon (@LBTellsItAll) December 7, 2020
A Christmas Story, but make it 2020
prevnext
Is this the 2020 version of the movie A Christmas story?— Misty (@Mysticmoons5) December 7, 2020
The truth about Santa
prevnext
He literally says if dad wants to get you one then thats fine just that he wouldn't bring him one.— Robert Sommers (@RobertSommers80) December 7, 2020
What solves this all is if we stop lying to our kids about santa as a form of parenting.
Ralphie did get a BB gun...
prevnext
Santa brought Ralphie a whole BB Gun 😂 but he can’t get a nerf gun— Hutch’d by an Angel (@Odell_SexxxemJr) December 7, 2020
This classic moment
December 7, 2020prevnext
You'll shoot your eye out
prevnext
Why? Afraid he'll shoot his eye out with a NERF ball? pic.twitter.com/3N89TAuBuw— Happilea Ever After (@HappiLea) December 7, 2020
Slogan
prevnext
It's Nerf or nothing.— Joey (@JBurner45) December 7, 2020
Cancelled
December 7, 2020prevnext
Jay and Silent Bob
prevnext
Get Jay and Silent Bob on the case, they have experience in this— Sean (@Seanakin) December 7, 2020
Throne of Lies
December 7, 2020prev