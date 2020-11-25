Kurt Russell Reportedly Wants Santa Claus to Be the Last Role He Ever Plays

✖

Kurt Russell is an iconic actor known for many roles ranging from classics like Escape From New York's Snake Plissken and Big Trouble in Little China's Jack Burton to the more recent Mr. Nobody in the Fast and Furious franchise and Ego in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 2. Not to mention R.J. MacReady in The Thing, Lt. Gabriel Cash in Tango & Cash, Stuntman Mike in Death Proof, and much more. However, there is one iconic role that Russell wants to make his last: Santa Claus. The beloved actor first portrayed ole Saint Nick in The Christmas Chronicles and recently returned in The Christmas Chronicles 2. According to a recent Yahoo Entertainment interview with the sequel's director, Chris Columbus, Russell has expressed wanting to go out as Santa.

"[Kurt] said to me, 'I want to walk into the sunset, this being the last role I play.' He wants to continue doing it. Deep down into his soul, he's committed to this role. That means eight weeks growing the beard with little additional flourishes, working with the script every night before he shoots with me. It's an intense commitment. And he takes it very seriously," Columbus shared.

Hopefully, Russell plans to make a third installment to the Netflix franchise down the road, because we certainly are not ready for The Christmas Chronicles 2 to be his final bow. We wouldn't be surprised if Russell chose to make another movie considering the 200-page backstory he created for the character.

Not only is Russell starring in the new holiday flick, but he is joined by his real-life partner, Goldie Hawn, who is playing Mrs. Claus again after a brief cameo in the first movie. You can view the trailer here and read the synopsis below:

"It’s been two years since siblings Kate (Darby Camp) and Teddy Pierce (Judah Lewis) saved Christmas, and a lot has changed. Kate, now a cynical teenager, is reluctantly spending Christmas in Cancun with her mom’s new boyfriend and his son Jack (Jahzir Bruno). Unwilling to accept this new version of her family, Kate decides to run away. But when a mysterious, magical troublemaker named Belsnickel threatens to destroy the North Pole and end Christmas for good, Kate and Jack are unexpectedly pulled into a new adventure with Santa Claus (Kurt Russell). Written and directed by Chris Columbus (Home Alone, Harry Potter) and co-starring Goldie Hawn, THE CHRISTMAS CHRONICLES 2 is an action-packed adventure for the whole family that’s full of heart, humor, and holiday spirit."

The Christmas Chronicles 2 is now streaming on Netflix.