Mariah Carey Smashes Pumpkin For “All I Want for Christmas is You” Teaser

Halloween has officially come and gone, which means that some are already looking ahead to the holiday season. While a number of notable songs have become staples of this time of year, none have become quite as ubiquitous as “All I Want For Christmas Is You”, the 1994 pop hit from Mariah Carey. The song has broken records and gotten stuck in the heads of many for nearly three decades, and in the lead-up to Halloween, many joked that it was only a matter of time until the song became inescapable once again. On Halloween, Carey took to social media to poke fun at precisely that, sharing a video of herself smashing pumpkins that proclaim “it’s not time” to play the song so soon.

The video, which has been viewed (at the time of this writing) 4.4 million times, then features Carey frolicking around various Christmas objects. The video then ends with a message proclaiming that it is time “to smash that pumpkin and treat it as pie… cause we still gotta get through Thanksgiving!!!” indicating that even Carey herself is aware of how early the song gets played each year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Coincidentally, “All I Want for Christmas Is You” – as well as its parent album, Merry Christmas — were both initially released on November 1st of 1994.

“20 years ago, Christmas music and Christmas albums by artists weren’t the big deal that they are today,” Walter Afanasieff, who co-produced and co-wrote Merry Christmas, told Billboard back in 2014. “Back then, you didn’t have a lot of artists with Christmas albums; It wasn’t a known science at all back then, and there was nobody who did new, big Christmas songs. So we were going to release it as kind of an everyday, ‘hey, you know, we’re putting out a Christmas album. No big deal.’ To think of it as a single that’s going to No. 1, that’s going to drive an album…we didn’t have an inkling of that. That’s not what the time was. That’s what made it such a modern phenomenon: Because it’s not like “White Christmas” or “Jingle Bells” – the song doesn’t have any of those traditional elements, but it became a huge pop hit.”

“It’s not like no one writes Christmas songs-everyone is trying to get a Christmas song,” Afanasieff said elsewhere in the interview. “But for whatever reason “All I Want For Christmas Is You” just became that song. It’s kind of something you never would have thought, and you can’t really explain why, and we feel lucky, because it was the last major song to enter that Christmas canon, and then the door slammed shut. It just closed.”

What do you think of Mariah Carey’s Halloween post? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!