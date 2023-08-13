Mark Zuckerberg Says Elon Musk Fight Probably Won't Happen After Latest Excuse

Earlier this month, it seemed as if a bout between Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk was practically guaranteed. Now, the former says the latter has too many excuses for a fight to actually happen. In a new string of posts on Threads, the Meta founder says Musk, the owner of the social platform formerly known as Twitter, isn't serious about a fight.

"I think we can all agree Elon isn't serious, and it's time to move on," Zuckerberg shared on the Meta-owned, Twitter-inspired service. "I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won't confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead. If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I'm going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously."

As recently as last week, Musk shared he's spoken to Italian officials about having the fight in an ancient Roman venue. "The fight will be managed by my and Zuck's foundations (not UFC). Livestream will be on this platform and Meta," Musk tweeted on Friday. "Everything in camera frame will be ancient Rome, so nothing modern at all. I spoke to the PM of Italy and Minister of Culture. They have agreed on an epic location."

Responding to curious fight fans in the replies to that tweet, Musk revealed he has to have a "minor surgery" on his shoulder blade that would delay any potential fight by months.

I spent 3 hours in an MRI machine on Monday. Bottom line is that my C5/C6 fusion is solid, so not an issue.



However, there is a problem with my right shoulder blade rubbing against my ribs, which requires minor surgery. Recovery will only take a few months. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 11, 2023

UFC boss Dana White previously said a Zuckerberg and Musk fight would be the biggest thing he's ever had his hand in helping promote.

"Just to give some clarification, what he said was Mark Zuckerberg responded with send me location, which is something Khabib Nurmagomedov says when people challenge him. So that's what send me location meant, and I was talking to both Elon and Mark last night. Both guys are absolutely dead serious about this," White told TMZ earlier this summer.

He added, "Because they both said 'yeah, we'll do it' (laughs). They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up and said 'is he serious?' And I said I don't know, let me ask him. I asked him and he said 'I'm dead serious.' And I agree with you Harvey. This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world."

The longtime UFC boss says the fight has the potential to be "bigger than anything that's ever been done" and believes it could break any standing pay-per-view records.

"If these guys are serious, I make fights that people want to see. That's what I do for a living. If they really want to do it and they're serious and we can figure it out, figure out a way to pull this off, I would absolutely positively do this", White said. When asked if they would do the fight for charity, White said, "I don't think either one of them need any money. I don't think it would be a money thing for either one of them. They've both talked about what they could raise for charity. It would be a massive number. They both pick a charity they care about, and crazy money."