Harley Quinn Takes Hilarious Jabs at Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg

Max's Harley Quinn animated series has never been shy about poking fun at DC and other big names in pop culture. The creators have even revealed they were told to tone some things down in the past, including a sexual encounter between Batman and Catwoman. Today, the fourth episode of the fourth season dropped on Max, and it doesn't hold back when it comes to taking jabs at Facebook (or is it "Meta" now?) and Twitter (or is it "X" now?) owners, Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk. In "Business Conference Without Chlamydia," Poison Ivy heads to the moon for a supervillain convention set up by Lex Luthor. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In a pretty hilarious turn of events, neither Zuckerberg nor Musk make it out of the convention alive.

Ivy crashes a panel called "Corporate Greenwashing: The End of the Trend?" which features a panelist that looks suspiciously like Musk. However, the show never actually mentions him by name. Ivy later encounters Zuckerberg on a space excursion and does use the Facebook creator's name. This makes us wonder if the team behind Harley Quinn were hesitant to explicitly call out Musk because he isn't exactly known for his thick skin.

When we first see the Musk lookalike at the panel, Ivy yanks him away in order to take his spot. As for Zuckerberg, Ivy proclaims "Hey Zuckerberg, have fun in the Meta-verse, dweeb," before unhooking him from the moon rock which sends him floating into the void of space. Throughout the rest of the episode, people at the convention are looking for Zuckerberg, and #WheresMark starts to become a trend.

Later, things go awry when Lex finds out Ivy has been speaking at panels against his wishes, which leads to him kicking everyone off the moon. We then see the Elon-looking character fighting with a woman to get to an exit, only for her to bash in his head and pop out his eye.

Will Harley Quinn Get a Season 5?

In a recent interview with Inverse, Harley Quinn supervising producer Cecilia Aranovich Hamilton and co-producer Ian Hamilton hinted that Harley Quinn has yet to be greenlit for a fifth season. However, they are hoping that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran will renew the show.

"Well, we don't really know at this point," Cecilia explained. "Nothing has been communicated directly to us. As far as we know, he likes the show. You know, he was in it. [laughs] So we assume he's a fan of the show. We don't know exactly where we're going to go from here... We hope that Season 4 is successful and the fans really like it and James Gunn likes it and we can continue exploring this universe, but this is all we know so far. We hope there's a Season 5 where we can take them to new places and we can they can explore new areas in their relationship."

"This season really does a lot to flesh out the entire universe," Ian added. "By the end of the season, you don't know where they're going to go just because we fleshed out the Harley Quinn-specific DC universe so much over the course of this season. You really could go anywhere."

The first four episodes of Harley Quinn's fourth season are streaming on Max.