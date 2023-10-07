Mary Poppins Star Dick Van Dyke Visits Disneyland, Goes Viral

Dick Van Dyke is 97 years young, and the iconic actor is still making headlines for going out and having fun. Van Dyke starred alongside Julie Andrews in Mary Poppins back in 1964, which means he's been a Disney legend for nearly 60 years. He also made a cameo appearance in Mary Poppins Returns in 2018. This week, Van Dyke celebrated his wife Arlene Silver's birthday at Disneyland, and a video of him at the park has since gone viral.

While visiting Disneyland, Van Dyke was greeted by the barbershop quartet, the Dapper Dans, and they sang him "It's a Jolly Holiday With Mary" from Mary Poppins. You can check out a video shared by a fan on Twitter below:

Need to smile? Here’s Dick Van Dyke watching the Dapper Dans sing “It’s a Jolly Holiday with Mary” at Disneyland the other day. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/5vwOr4S8bV — Chris Peterson – OnStage Blog 🏳️‍⚧️🏳️‍🌈 (@OnstageBlog) October 2, 2023

Original Mary Poppins Songwriter Returning For Once Upon a Studio:

Walt Disney Animation Studios is turning 100 this year, and the company is celebrating with an upcoming short film, Once Upon a Studio. Disney fans can expect to spot all of their favorite characters in the short, and hear some very special music. The short, which was written and directed by Dan Abraham and Trent Correy, features a new version of "Feed the Birds" from Mary Poppins.

The song was originally written by songwriters Richard and Robert Sherman. While Robert passed away in 2012, Ricard recently celebrated his 95th birthday by recording a new version of "Feed the Birds" for the short film. During a Q&A press event for the film, it was revealed that "Feed the Birds" was one of Walt Disney's favorite songs.

"Yeah, there were moments [that made us emotional]," producer Yvett Merino said of the short's creation. "I mean throughout, it was really every once in a while we'd just look at each other in the room. I'm like, 'We're doing this.' And really, I think being in Walt's office and recording with Richard Sherman was probably, I don't know, there's a lot of favorite days, but that was a big one for me."

"This has been so emotional, this whole thing," Correy added. "Every time we'd see the rough animation come in and we're seeing our friends again for the first time and 'Oh, it's Belle and Beast and they're still together,' and it's just that rough animation and 'Wait, we can get Richard Sherman to play the what?' It is been unreal. I think we've all cried of happiness."

Once Upon a Studio airs on ABC on October 15th.