Disney's The Lion King Returns To Theaters

Disney is bringing The Lion King back to theaters for their 100th anniversary celebration. On social media, the company promoted the animated classic hitting the big screen again at select theaters from September 29-October 12. As a part of the Disney 100 celebration, there will also be other classics like The Incredibles and Moana making their way back to theaters. A lot of younger fans never had the chance to see The Lion King on the big screen. The Academy Award-winning movie is great at home from the couch. But, seeing it in all the grandeur of a theater setting might give you a better appreciation for the massive movie. Check out where you can get tickets down below.

Here's how the company describes the landmark film: "Celebrate the glory of The Lion King as this magnificent coming-of-age masterpiece takes its rightful place as the reigning star of the acclaimed Walt Disney Signature Collection! With humor and heart, breathtaking animation, soul-stirring Academy Award®–winning music*, and revealing new Bonus Extras, this much-beloved story transports you to the Pride Lands and inspires generations of fans to find their places in the 'Circle Of Life'."

Disney Brings Fan-Favorites Back To Theaters

With Spooky Season officially started, Disney is also bringing Hocus Pocus back to select theaters too. It's been 30 years since the Halloween staple released and some lucky fans will get to see it in theaters again. Select AMC locations across the United States already have tickets available for October 6. But, there's also availability at some Cineworld, Vue, and Showcase sites as well. Hocus Pocus 2 remains an option on streaming as well. It feels like a very eventful Halloween at the movies this year.

Disney's fan club gives a pretty good read of Hocus Pocus right here. "Thirty years ago, the Black Flame Candle was ignited by an unsuspecting group of kids, inadvertently unleashing Halloween havoc and hilarity on the storied city of Salem, Massachusetts. Three sinister sisters with talents of unfathomable magic (and questionable teamwork skills) mounted brooms, mops, and vacuums in a dastardly plot to retain eternal youth. Their plans may have been foiled, but as any great witch knows, the strongest magic always has a special way of coming back…"

Disney Releases Massive 100 Movie Box Set

If that wasn't enough throwback fun for you, Disney is releasing an absolutely massive 100 movie box set. The collection includes a ton of animated favorites on Blu-ray. One thing to keep in mind is that this is a limited-edition offering that shows up at Wal-Mart first. Another point of contention for some fans is the fact that this box set retails for $1500. That's a pretty eye-popping number for movies that might be getting a 4K restoration soon. Collectors might be thinking of purchasing to resell this one after it sells out on the site. However, there's been some hesitancy to rush out and buy them all up so far.

"Celebrate the extraordinary history of a century of Disney storytelling with this stunning one-of-a-kind collection available in a limited quantity exclusively from Walmart. Featuring 100 Disney and Pixar animated films on Blu-ray™, this singular array — from Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs to Elemental — has been specially curated by Walt Disney Studios Home Entertainment in partnership with Walt Disney Studio Archives, Walt Disney Animation Studios and Pixar Animation Studios. Brimming with Disney magic, this collection also includes 18 additional discs of bonus content from Pixar, a WISH lithograph, crystal Mickey ears hat collectible, digital codes for all 100 films and a numbered certificate of authenticity."

Would you go see The Lion King in theaters again? Let us know down in the comments!