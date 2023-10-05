Frozen 3 Gets an Encouraging Update

Fans of Disney's Frozen franchise will be happy with a new update for Frozen 3, straight from the mouth of one of its directors, Jennifer Lee. The filmmaker has an impressive resume at Walt Disney Animation Studios, as one of the driving forces behind animated movies such as Wreck-It-Ralph, Zootopia, and of course, Frozen and Frozen 2. Lee is now the Chief Creative Officer at Walt Disney Animation Studios, and has dropped some tidbits regarding work quietly beginning on Frozen 3.

Jennifer Lee was in attendance at the London Film Festival for a keynote session, where she discussed the topic of Frozen 3 (via Deadline). "All I'll say is that last week, they carved out time for me to work with the creative team on it. And I'm blown away," Lee said. "I'm so excited. I don't know what I'm doing on it yet. I might be doing nothing."

Frozen director is really excited for Frozen 3

While Jennifer Lee was a director/co-director of Frozen and Frozen 2, she will not be helming the third installment of the Frozen franchise. Instead, she will be serving in an advisory role as the Chief Creative Officer of Walt Disney Animation Studios. The next animated feature to debut from the studio is Wish, and ComicBook.com got to speak with Lee, who is an executive producer and co-writer on the project, all about it, where we also got a quote regarding Frozen 3.

"The only thing I can say is Bob [Iger) has announced there's more Frozen. And I'll say what we are working on, I am very, very, very excited about. That's all I can say," Lee teased.

Lee also explained why she didn't step back into the director's chair for Wish.

"No, actually what's interesting is, I was a part of the concept originally in a lot of conversations, and the way I work as an executive producer is I'm in for big milestone moments, or I'm there to brainstorm," Lee explained. "We'll have sessions and we'll connect, and I do that for everything we work on. And then this one just became unique, because Chris was already working on it. We knew he'd direct, Fawn was with us, and what happened was, as we were building it, I could see things very vividly. I would start talking – Chris knows me so well – and I start speaking dialogue when I see a scene or they'll say an idea and I'm imitating a character. And then they just asked if I would write a draft, at the beginning when we had the idea, but not the story."