Disney Fans Are Freaking out Over How Dick Van Dyke Looks the Same in ‘Mary Poppins Returns’ Trailer

The first full trailer for the highly-anticipated Mary Poppins Returns debuted online today, and it came with a big surprise for fans of the original Mary Poppins.

In the new trailer, Emily Blunt takes over as the titular nanny originally played by Julie Andrews. She’s joined by Emily Mortimer as the now-grown-up Jane Banks and Lin Manuel Miranda as a chimney sweep named Jack. However, while fans were thrilled to get this new look at the film — which is set decades after the original — what really stopped fans in their tracks was the appearance of Dick Van Dyke.

The 92-year-old actor famously starred in the original Mary Poppins as Bert, the cockney jack of all trades who is seen working as a chimney sweep, one-man band, kite seller, and pavement chalk artist in the film. However, Van Dyke had a secondary role in the film as well, that of Mr. Dawes Sr., the elderly director of the bank where Mr. Banks works. Most fans don’t recognize Van Dyke in the role as he wears heavy makeup to “age” him. And its that little tidbit of information that has blown the minds of some fans.

You see, in Mary Poppins Returns Van Dyke plays Mr. Dawes Jr., son of his original character but it’s far more than just a sweet nod to the original film. Fans quickly realized that Van Dyke’s Returns character — which utilizes Van Dyke’s actual age in his appearance — looks almost exactly like his Mr. Dawes in the original. The appearance is so spot on it’s like the actor’s Mary Poppins role predicted what he would look like 54 years later.

The realization got a huge reaction from fans who soon took to social media to freak out — in a good way! — about the discovery.

Mary Poppins Returns is set to arrive in theaters on December 19, 2019.

