Matthew Perry: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Friends Star After Shocking Death
Friends star Matthew Perry passed away at the age of 54 on October 28th.
Yesterday, the tragic news broke that Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, had passed away at age 54 after an apparent drowning. According to a report from TMZ, the actor was found at an LA area home after first responders rushed to the house on a call for cardiac arrest. The news comes only one year after the actor published his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. It's also been just over two years since the actor reunited with the Friends cast for a reunion special on Max. At the time of this writing, none of the other five Friends stars have released a statement about Perry's death, but many other friends and stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.
Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc were all very close to Perry, so they might be holding off on making any public posts. However, other actors who appeared on Friends have taken to social media since the news was released. Maggie Wheeler (Chandler's ex-girlfriend, Janice), Paget Brewster (Chandler's ex-girlfriend, Kathy), Morgan Fairchild (Chandler's mom, Nora), Kathleen Turner (Chandler's dad, Charles), and Michael Rapaport (Pheobe's ex-boyfriend, Gary) all commented on the actor's passing.
"I was proud to play his 'Dad,'" Turner said in a statement to NBC.
You can see more reactions to Perry's death below...
Maggie Wheeler
Morgan Fairchild
I’m heartbroken about the untimely death of my “son”, Matthew Perry. The loss of such a brilliant young actor is a shock. I’m sending love & condolences to his friends & family, especially his dad, John Bennett Perry, who I worked with on Flamingo Road & Falcon Crest. #RIPMatthew pic.twitter.com/QWMsBVJEAr— Morgan Fairchild (@morgfair) October 29, 2023
Paget Brewster
I’m so very sad to hear about @MatthewPerry. He was lovely to me on Friends and every time I saw him in the decades after. Please read his book. It was his legacy to help. He won’t rest in peace though.. He’s already too busy making everyone laugh up there.— paget brewster (@pagetpaget) October 29, 2023
Selma Blair
Yvette Nicole Brown
Our #OddCouple family suffered a great loss today. The entire entertainment world has. I am too sad about the news to say more than this: @mattyperry4 was a sweetheart who deserved more peace in this life. 54 is too young to go. We love you, Matty! #RIPMatthewPerry 💔 pic.twitter.com/oUG7UQAHDz— yvette nicole brown (@YNB) October 29, 2023
Justin Trudeau
Matthew Perry’s passing is shocking and saddening. I’ll never forget the schoolyard games we used to play, and I know people around the world are never going to forget the joy he brought them. Thanks for all the laughs, Matthew. You were loved – and you will be missed.— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 29, 2023
Octavia Spencer
Dominic Monaghan
Rosie O'Donnell
Cary Elwes
Meredith Salenger
Oh no no no no no! Matty!— Meredith Salenger (@MeredthSalenger) October 29, 2023
Oh man. My heart breaks. Matty...
Matthew and I have known each other since were were 16 years old. Oh man. No words. Rest in peace sweet @MatthewPerry. 💔😔 pic.twitter.com/yDvKcyorR8
Rainn Wilson
Thomas Lennon
Michael Rapaport
Rest In Peace @MatthewPerry
Always so nice, cool, chill & talented
You are a part of American Culture and will live on forever— MichaelRapaport (@MichaelRapaport) October 29, 2023
Friends
Our thoughts are with Matthew Perry's family and friends at this difficult time.