Matthew Perry: Celebrities Pay Tribute to Friends Star After Shocking Death

Yesterday, the tragic news broke that Matthew Perry, the actor best known for playing Chandler Bing on Friends, had passed away at age 54 after an apparent drowning. According to a report from TMZ, the actor was found at an LA area home after first responders rushed to the house on a call for cardiac arrest. The news comes only one year after the actor published his autobiography, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing: A Memoir. It's also been just over two years since the actor reunited with the Friends cast for a reunion special on Max. At the time of this writing, none of the other five Friends stars have released a statement about Perry's death, but many other friends and stars have taken to social media to pay tribute to the actor.

Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc were all very close to Perry, so they might be holding off on making any public posts. However, other actors who appeared on Friends have taken to social media since the news was released. Maggie Wheeler (Chandler's ex-girlfriend, Janice), Paget Brewster (Chandler's ex-girlfriend, Kathy), Morgan Fairchild (Chandler's mom, Nora), Kathleen Turner (Chandler's dad, Charles), and Michael Rapaport (Pheobe's ex-boyfriend, Gary) all commented on the actor's passing.

"I was proud to play his 'Dad,'" Turner said in a statement to NBC.

You can see more reactions to Perry's death below...