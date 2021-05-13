Friends Reunion Teaser Trailer and Guest List Released

After a number of delays, the official reunion special of the Friends cast will be debuting on HBO Max later this month, with the streaming service offering the first tease of the event that has been decades in the making. Not only will the special see the original cast coming together to look back on the sitcom, it will also see a number of special guests sharing insight not only into how the series came to life, but also the personal impact it has left on them all these years later. Check out the first teaser trailer for Friends: The Reunion above before it debuts on HBO Max on May 27th.

As confirmed by HBO Max, joining cast members Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, and Matt LeBlanc will be David Beckham, Justin Bieber, BTS, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Cara Delevingne, Lady Gaga, Elliott Gould, Kit Harington, Larry Hankin, Mindy Kaling, Thomas Lennon, Christina Pickles, Tom Selleck, James Michael Tyler, Maggie Wheeler, Reese Witherspoon, and Malala Yousafzai.

Just as famous as the events of the sitcom is the series' opening theme, which is The Rembrandts' "I'll Be There for You," a tune that played over footage of the ensemble frolicking in a fountain. The nature of developing the sitcom meant the cast had to spend quite a bit of time in the cold water, with Cox recently recalling it was a bit more awkward than it ultimately appeared on the series.

"We were in that fountain for a long time," Cox recalled on Ellen. "Somebody thought that would just be really fun, and let me tell you what happens, it’s not fun to be dancing in a fountain for hours and hours."

She added, "I remember Matthew Perry saying at one point, and we didn’t know each other that well at that point, but I remember, and this is so Matthew, but he was like, 'I can’t remember a time that I wasn't in this fountain.'"

The actress also pointed out that, while fans will likely get to see the chemistry between the cast that they're expecting, the special will also include some surprises.

"It was unbelievable. It was so emotional," Cox confessed. "It's an unscripted reunion, but we got to be on Stage 24 for the first time, all of us, in like -- I forgot how many years -- 15 or 17 years?"

She continued, "We had a lot of special surprises and it was fantastic, it really was."

Tune in to Friends: The Reunion on May 27th on HBO Max.

