Friends Star Matthew Perry Dead at 54

Friends star Matthew Perry, who introduced the world to the lovable character of Chandler Bing in the now classic series, has passed away at the age of 54. According to a report from TMZ, law enforcement sources have said that the actor was found on Saturday at an LA area home, and it appears that Perry drowned. The report states that first responders rushed to the house on a call for cardiac arrest and that he was found in a jacuzzi at the home. TMZ is also told no drugs were found on the scene and that no foul play is involved. Our thoughts are with Perry's family and friends.

Perry played the character of Chandler throughout the show's run of 10 seasons, and while the show was incredibly popular during its run, it has somehow become even more popular in recent years due to its run on streaming services, including Netflix. The cast would reunite for a Friends Reunion on HBO Max in 2021 and would revisit the actual set of the show and so many of the moments that fans loved throughout the series.

In addition to Friends, Perry had memorable roles in projects like The West Wing, The Whole Nine Yards, Fools Rush In, and Three to Tango. He would return to TV as part of Aaron Sorkin's Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip and then would star in projects like The Good Wife, The Odd Couple, Go On, and more.

Perry recently wrote a book that detailed his struggles with drug addiction throughout his career titled The Big Terrible Thing. In the book, Perry gets incredibly honest about his journey, and in an interview with GQ Perry said he hopes the book and his story can help others who are battling the same addictions to feel less alone.

"It's a book about the rise and rise of my fame, all while battling this horrible addiction," Perry said. "It's dedicated to 'all of the sufferers out there. You know who you are.' And the point of it is to teach that addiction can hit everybody, and make people feel less alone...."

"There has to be some reason why I'm still here, having done all of this crazy stuff, and I came to the conclusion it's to write a book that will help people who are going through the same thing that I am, or did," Perry said. "Plus, I wanted the general public to realize how hard it was to quit and not be judgmental for people who are using. Because it is really, really hard."

"It's not an ego journey or anything like that," Perry said. "It's the cold, hard truth about being an addict. Who made it. Who has to make it every day. The work you have to put in every day to save yourself from this monster that lives in your brain is a baffling thing to live with."

