McDonald's Turned Grimace Into a Milkshake

McDonald's is inviting the masses to celebrate the birthday of Grimace, the large purple mascot often seen alongside Ronald McDonald and the Hamburglar. Tuesday, the burger joint announced it's celebrating the milestone by selling the Grimace Birthday Meal, food said to be the character's favorite items. Later this month, burger fiends will be able to get the meal with their choice of either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets. The meal then includes an order of fries and an all-new purple milkshake.

The meal will hit participating locations beginning June 12th and can be purchased in-store, through the drive-thru, or in the McDonald's rewards app.

"Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald's...and Grimace's Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share," McDonald's chief marketer Tariq Hassan said in a press release. "We're excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald's relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald's meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture."

On top of the meal, McDonald's also announced the arrival of a video game featuring Grimace, which will also launch on June 12th through desktop and mobile platforms.

Even though the chain is pulling out all the stops for the birthday celebration of Grimace, the Golden Arches are stopping short of confirming just what exactly that character is supposed to be.

"For those just realizing how little you actually know about your purple pal...Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O'Grimacey!)," the company's press release added. "Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature. What exactly is Grimace? Perhaps we'll never know..."