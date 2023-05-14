McDonald's Is Bring a Surprising Item Back to the United States

A longtime staple of McDonald's has been the chain's french fries, available with any of its sandwiches or as a standalone treat. Should the stars align just right, french fries may have another partner to share the fryer with. The chain is bringing onion rings to one of its American locations, potentially using it as a testing platform for the fried goodies.

According to @Snackolator, the restaurant located at McDonald's Chicago headquarters will soon add the fried side as one of the options on the locale's menu. The HQ restaurant has long been known for its rotating menu of international offerings, a group onion rings find themselves a part of

Where are McDonald's onion rings available at?

Onion rings were first introduced to McDonald's in 2021 at locations in Australia. At the time, the side was supposed to be a limited-time item, but has since found itself rotated in on several occasions.

"For the first time ever, we'll be serving-up golden onion rings at restaurants across the country. Made from Australian onions, this new addition to our menu will be accompanied by a Southern BBQ Sauce," a McDonald's Australia spokesperson told news.com.au in 2021.

They added, "Our onion rings will also be served on the all-new Aussie Angus burger, combined with 100 per cent Australian Angus beef and bacon as well as cheese to create a delicious burger we know our customers will enjoy."

Will onion rings be available at other McDonald's locations?

It has yet to be seen if McDonald's will introduce onion rings to any of its other locations across the United States. Though it's always plausible outstanding sales could lead to a national rollout, that's not always the case. Earlier this month, McDonald's restaurants in Malaysia announced they were introducing two new Breakfast Snack Wraps, an item that hasn't been available in the United States since 2016.