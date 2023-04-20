One Piece Reveals Hilarious McDonalds Crossover Ad

Japan's love of One Piece is infectious, with the shonen series becoming popular enough to warrant some wild crossovers. With the Straw Hat Pirates receiving their own Nisson Cup O' Noodles anime promo in the past, One Piece has recently teamed up with McDonald's in a marketing campaign that has new food items tailored for the Grand Line. Now, a new hilarious advertisement has arisen in Japan to cement the union between the two utilizing a perfect character that was spawned from the mind of Eiichiro Oda.

Food has been a major part of the One Piece franchise to date, with both the One Piece manga and One Piece anime taking the opportunity to introduce plenty of characters that have incorporated edibles into their dreams. Sanji, the Straw Hat Pirates' chef, might be quite the handy ally to have on the battlefield, but his cooking skills are second to none and have him slinging some big dishes to Luffy and his crew throughout their journey. As was shown in the early parts of the shonen series, Sanji has a great deal of his cooking abilities thanks to his relationship to the head chef of Baratie, Zeff. Now, a new McDonald's ad takes Sanji's teacher and puts him center stage.

McDonald's: Zeff Burger Incoming?

Luckily, Zeff is still around in the world of the Grand Line. While not sailing alongside Sanji and the Straw Hat Pirates, he is still in the background cheering on his former protege and cooking to his heart's delight. In the new McDonald's ad in Shibuya, we see a hilarious, giant advertisement showing off McDonald's new sandwiches alongside Zeff and his ludicrously tall chef's hat.

One Piece x McDonald's ad spotted in Shibuyapic.twitter.com/EtkHRR0Wnz — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) April 18, 2023

Later this year, Netflix will see its live-action adaptation of One Piece hit its library, with the live-action Sanji set to be played by young actor Taz Skylar. While the actor that will play the Straw Hats' chef has shown himself training hard when it comes to the "kicking department," Skylar has also shared several videos of his cooking skills to truly claim the role of Sanji. Needless to say, Taz is getting very into his role as a member of the Going Merry's crew.

Do you want to see this crossover make its way to North America? Who is the best chef in the world of One Piece? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Grand Line.