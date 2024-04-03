McDonald's is Putting Fish on a Cheeseburger But There's a Catch

McDonald's is mixing things up by offering two creative spins on their iconic cheeseburgers — but only if you're in Canada. On Tuesday, McDonald's unveiled their Remix Menu. The new menu features the Surf 'N Turf, the Chicken Cheeseburger, the Sweet Chili Junior Chicken, and an Apple Pie McFlurry. The menu is available through April 29th.

In addition to the new Remix Menu, McDonald's also enlisted Lil Yachty to remix the original 1989 McDonald's Menu Song.

"We hope these new takes on the McDonald's Menu Song, brought to life by Lil Yachty and Mike Clay, will evoke the excitement Canadians felt for McDonald's the first time they heard the song, and look forward to introducing it to a new generation of fans," says Alyssa Buetikofer, Chief Marketing Officer, McDonald's Canada. "It's also a celebration of the love Canadians have for our iconic menu items."

Here's a breakdown of the menu items.

Surf 'N Turf Burger: Made with two beef patties and a crispy, flaky Filet-O-Fish patty made with Alaska Pollock, it's also topped with two slices of melty processed cheddar cheese, tangy pickles, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun.

Chicken Cheeseburger: A crispy chicken patty made with Canadian-raised seasoned chicken and a beef patty, all topped with a slice of melty processed cheddar cheese, a tangy pickle, onions, ketchup and mustard on a toasty bun.

Sweet Chili Junior Chicken: Crispy seasoned chicken topped with crunchy shredded lettuce, tangy sweet chili Thai sauce and mayo-style sauce, all on a toasty bun.

Apple Pie McFlurry: Soft vanilla serve swirled together with caramel sauce and pieces of Baked Apple Pie.

Will you be checking out the new Remix Menu at McDonald's… provided you are in Canada? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section!