MultiVersus Happy Meals are Now at McDonald's

One day after announcing the return date for MultiVersus, a new happy Meal promotion has kicked off at participating McDonald's locations in North America. Advertisements for a MultiVersus promotion were discovered last year at a McDonald's restaurant in Belgium, but there was no indication at the time whether it might actually arrive locally. That wouldn't have been unheard of, given the fact that McDonald's has had a number of cool promotions that haven't made their way to our side of the world. Luckily, that's not the case this time!

MultiVersus Happy Meal: What's in the Box?

(Photo: McDonalds, Warner Bros.)

Unfortunately, it doesn't seem that this MultiVersus promotion features any kind of in-game content like unlockable cosmetics (like we've seen from fast food promotions for other games). In fact, the actual toy items aren't much to write home about. Each Happy Meal comes with a small tin based on the game, with the front cover featuring one of the game's playable fighters, and the back cover featuring a different one. On the inside, there's a small cardboard puzzle featuring art from the game. In total, there are six to collect:

Superman/Velma

Batman/Finn

Bugs Bunny/Wonder Woman

Tasmanian Devil/Black Adam

Harley Quinn/Tasmanian Devil

Batman/Shaggy

MultiVersus Release Date

MultiVersus is set to receive a full release on May 28th, so this Happy Meal promotion is a nice way to build awareness around the game's return. As with the open beta, MultiVersus will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. By the time the game is made available again, nearly 11 months will have passed since the servers were shut down. When it does come back, players should expect to see a much stronger game, but it remains to be seen whether players will have any interest in coming back. A lot of fans were disappointed when the open beta was shut down, particularly since no refunds were given for any of the paid content. Anything that helps to build positive awareness (like, say, a Happy Meal promotion), can only help.

For those unfamiliar with the game, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform fighter, similar to the Super Smash Bros. series and games like Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl. Developed by Player First Games, MultiVersus mostly features playable characters spanning Warner Bros. properties, including Looney Tunes, DC Comics, Adventure Time, and Game of Thrones. The game also has one original character, named Reindog. MultiVersus features a number of voice actors reprising their roles from previous works. Some examples include Tara Strong as Harley Quinn and Maisie Williams as Arya Stark. However, the most notable inclusion is Kevin Conroy, who recorded lines as Batman prior to his death in 2022.

