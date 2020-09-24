McDonald's Introduces McFlurry 25th Birthday Suit

✖

While 2020 hasn't exactly been the best year on a lot of fronts, for fans of McDonald's McFlurry it's still a time to celebrate. The McFlurry turns 25 this year but the pandemic isn't going to stop this party. McDonald's is celebrating the milestone with the release of the limited edition McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit, a comfortable, festive set of loungewear that will let fans of the frozen treat celebrate the big day in style all from the safety and comfort of home.

"From video-chat birthday wishes to home-made sign car parades, we know birthdays look a little different in 2020," Vice President of U.S. Communications at McDonald's, David Tovar said. "As a go-to birthday party destination for generations, we knew we couldn't let 25 years of the McFlurry pass us by without a special celebration…2020 style. We're thrilled to give fans a new way to celebrate at-home and experience feel-good birthday moments with McDonald's by offering the one-of-a-kind McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit."

The McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit is described as a limited-edition, too comfortable loungewear set perfectly tailored for these not-so-normal times "to give fans the feel-good celebration they need this year".

(Photo: McDonald's)

"The unisex McFLurry 25th B-Day Suit is designed for the ultimate McFlurry fanatic and offers a fun, yet casual, style in two sizes, S/M and L/XL," a press release read. "With its comfortable, lightweight fabric and structured suit-like silhouette, it's the essential attire for an at-home party or virtual celebration."

"The trendy suit adds a pop of color to your wardrobe with a playful McFlurry pattern displaying three delicious McFlurry flavors: the new limited time Chips Ahoy!, OREO, and M&Ms. Every order of the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit includes a coupon for a free McFlurry dessert - which can easily be enjoyed on-the-go or around the house with the suit's insulated coat pocket and shorts pocket for your McFlurry spoon."

If the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit sounds like a must-have, there are a few things you need to know. The celebration -- and sale of the suit -- begins Friday, September 25th at 11:30 a.m. ET with the suit being available exclusively on McDonald's official online merchandise shop, GoldenArchesUnlimited.com -- you can check out the suit's direct link here. The suit is available in sizes S/M and L/XL and costs $25. Supplies are very limited and once it sells out, that's it.

What do you think? Will you be checking out the McFlurry 25th B-Day Suit? Let us know in the comments!