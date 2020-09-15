McDonald's Offering Free Spicy McNuggets with Buy-One-Get-One "Spicesurance" Deal

✖

The eagerly anticipated new Spicy McNuggets officially roll out at McDonald's locations nationwide on Wednesday, September 16th and the fast-food chain is going to be celebrating the launch with a very "spicy" deal for McNuggets fans. McDonald's will be offering a buy-one-get-one deal for one day only, a little something they're calling "Spicesurance".

"We heard you want to try our new Spicy Chicken McNuggets when they hit restaurants nationwide later this week," an official press release read. "Are you ready to add even more heat to your order? Or maybe you aren't entirely sure that spice is for you, but you want to try anyway? Either way, we've got you covered. Introducing Spicesurance. For one day only - Wednesday, September 16 - when you order a 6-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets through our App, you can add Spicesurance for six additional McNuggets free of charge."

How it works is pretty straightforward. The deal is exclusive to the McDonald's app so customers will have to download that in order to utilize Spicesurance and while you do have to order a six-piece Spicy Chicken McNuggets, you get to choose your adventure, as it were, when it comes to your specific "Spicesurance coverage plan". If you're feeling, well, spicy, you can add the option for six more Spicy Chicken McNuggets for free. If you aren't so sure about the heat, you can choose six original Chicken McNuggets for free instead.

As with any deal there is some fine print. Spicesurance is limited to one free six piece per order and, almost hilariously, there is a nearly 9000 word Fine Print document that gets into the fine details of Spicesurance -- hey, all insurance plans have details -- and McDonald's has shared to Instagram a hilarious 40-minute video of former NFL defensive tackle Anthony "Spice" Adams reading that document line by line. You can check that out for yourself below.

The new Spicy Chicken McNuggets are the first change to the classic Chicken McNuggets since their debut in 1983. According to McDonald's innovation head Linda VanGosen, the Spicy McNuggets have been a priority for the company since that original debut.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," VanGosen said in a press release announce the new product. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

Will you be taking out some Spicesurance on Wednesday with the new Spice Chicken McNuggets? Let us know in the comments.