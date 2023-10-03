McDonald's Bringing McRib Back Less Than a Year After Farewell Tour

Death, taxes, and the return of the McRib are the only three guarantees of life. Not even one year ago, McDonald's held a highly publicized "farewell tour" for the beloved sandwich and now, the McRib is rising from its once-thought infinite slumber. McDonald's confirmed Monday the sandwich will be available at participating locations beginning in November.

"It turns out not everyone was ready to say goodbye to the McRib after last year's Farewell Tour," the Golden Arches said in a statement. "While it won't be available nationwide, some lucky fans may find their favorite elusive saucy sandwich at their local McDonald's restaurants this November."

It's unclear what restaurants will carry the sandwich this fall, though McDonald's has been known to temporarily roll-out menu items on a regional basis.

Why did the McRib leave?

The McRib has usually been a seasonal item of late, but when the fast-food joint announced the sandwich's return last year, peculiar verbiage was seen on the McDonald's site hinting at it being the last year it would be available.

"The McRib is back! It starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun," the chain's website read at the time. "When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour."

How long is the McRib available?

Last year, the McRib was available for just about a month, which means it's likely the sandwich will be available—at participating locations, at least—through most of November and into December.

The McRib had its first "farewell tour" back in 2005 when it was removed from its spot as a permanent item on McDonald's menus. Since then, it's been a seasonal release. Despite the goodbyes fans said last year, it looks like it's back for at least one more go-around before its next farewell tour.

Be sure to keep it tuned to ComicBook.com for the latest breaking McRib news.