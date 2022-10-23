McRib Returns to McDonald's for the Final Time, Get It While You Can

The McRib is making its way back to McDonald's for what could be its last time. As fast food fiends started to notice Sunday, certain locations donning the Golden Arches are promoting the return of the seasonal sandwich—one of the chain's most popular items ever released. That's why it's a bit of a surprise to navigate to the McDonald's website and see the sandwich may be going away for good.

On the product's new page, it's said the 2022 offering will be its last due to a promotion called the McRib Farewell Tour. "The McRib is back! It starts with seasoned boneless pork dipped in a tangy BBQ sauce, topped with slivered onions and dill pickles, all served on a toasted homestyle bun," the website reads. "When everything combines you have BBQ pork sandwich perfection. Get one while you can because this is the McRib Farewell Tour."

How long is the McRib available?

According to the McDonald's website, McRib sandwiches will be available until November 20th, just under a month from now. In fact, it's the Sunday before Thanksgiving, so you might want to make sure to stock up for the whole family.

Is the McRib actually leaving?

Whether or not McDonald's is actually removing the sandwich from its menu has yet to be seen. It's not the first time the chain has held a Farewell Tour for the sandwich, last hosting such an event in 2005. At the time, the McRib was a permanent staple on menus at the fast-food restaurant when it was removed.

Since then, however, the McRib has virtually always been around as a seasonal offering. From 2007 on, the McRib has been available in some kind of limited or seasonal capacity at locations across the United States. The sandwich was finally brought back on a semi-permanent basis in 2020, added to all locations across the board. Now, it looks like that's changing once again.