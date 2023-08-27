McDonald's Might Be Changing Its Chicken Sandwich

Though McDonald's just released its own version of a chicken sandwich to compete in the ever-growing Chicken Sandwich Wars not too long ago, the Golden Arches might be preparing to change things up. As some eagle-eyed McDonald's customers have noticed, select locations of the fast-food joint are now testing the Grand McChicken sandwich, one of the biggest changes to the McChicken in recent memory.

According to the super sleuths at ChewBoom, the Grand McChicken has a much larger chicken patty than what's typically available on the regular McChicken. The sandwich is then topped with mayonnaise and lettuce before being sandwiched on a toasted bun. As of now, the test sandwich is only available at four locations in California (Bakersfield, Chico, Fresno, and Sacramento) in addition to Reno, Nevada.

