McDonald's is offering a bargain that even the recently unretired Hamburglar would call a steal: $0.50 double cheeseburgers. The fast-food chain on Thursday announced that participating McDonald's locations across the U.S. will offer the discounted double cheeseburgers in honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Monday, September 18th. The $0.50 McDonald's Double Cheeseburger — which is typically priced $2.79 and features two 100% pure all beef patties and two melty American cheese slices, one more than the McDouble — will be available for just the one day.

To get the $0.50 double cheeseburger offer, customers must order through the McDonald's App on September 18th.

"McDonald's is known for serving up delicious, craveable cheeseburgers every day," McDonald's said in a statement. "In honor of National Cheeseburger Day on Sept. 18, the Golden Arches is celebrating with double the goodness. Whether fans choose to enjoy their Double Cheeseburger a la carte or pair it with our World Famous Fries and a side of Tangy BBQ Sauce, there are countless ways to celebrate National Cheeseburger Day at McDonald's."

(Photo: McDonald's)

In April, McDonald's said it was altering its hamburgers — Big Macs, McDoubles, Double Cheeseburgers, and its regular cheeseburgers and hamburgers — through a series of "small changes" to make McDonald's burgers "more flavorful than ever." According to McDonald's culinary director Chad Schafer, McDonald's tweaked the cooking process for "hotter, meltier cheese," adjusted grill settings for a "better sear" on the patties, and topped the McBurgers with a new "pillowy" and toasted bun.

The new McDonald's burgers began rolling out in select markets earlier this year, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Sacramento, Las Vegas, Phoenix, Tucson, Seattle, Portland, Salt Lake City, Denver, and Boise. According to the fast-food giant, the "gooier" burgers with extra-melted cheese are expected to be available at all locations by 2024.

In other McNews, McDonald's latest offering is the new Peanut Butter Crunch McFlurry. Available for a limited time, the sweet treat blends creamy vanilla soft serve with crispy cereal mix and chocolatey peanut butter cookie pieces, and follows the viral sensation Grimace shake.

Last month, McDonald's launched the As Featured In Meal, a collection of fan-favorite menu items that have made iconic appearances throughout film, television and music. The limited-time mega-meal — which bundles a 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, a Quarter Pounder with Cheese or Big Mac Sandwich along with Medium World Famous Fries, a medium soft drink, and the newly-branded Sweet 'N Sour Sauce — is inspired by McDonald's next "as featured in" moment in Marvel Studios' Loki season 2 on Disney+.