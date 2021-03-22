McDonald's Testing Massive Meatball Burger

✖

For all the sando fiends out there, meatball sandwiches have practically been a thing since the dawn of time. Now, certain McDonald's locations around the world are getting into the craze. Earlier this month, certain Golden Arches locations in China began to roll out the Big Meatball Burger — an offering that's...well...pretty much exactly what it sounds like.

In lieu of a traditional beef patty, a beef meatball doused in a tomato-based sauce is topped with a slice and cheese, lettuce, and mayonnaise. Everything is then sandwiched on the fast-food chain's regular sesame seed bun. As of now, it appears this Big Meatball Burger is only available at certain McDonald's China locations, and there's no indication it could come stateside any time soon.

Domestically, McDonald's has been hard at work on a massive campaign for a chicken sandwich relaunch. You know — just like the dozens of other restaurants working on a similar item.

"We know fans can't wait for our new Crispy Chicken Sandwich to hit restaurants, so we're celebrating them and this moment with a drop like no other," McDonald's VP of U.S. Communications, David Tovar said in a statement announcing the new sandwich. "We're excited to give fans early access to this sandwich and exclusive swag they can't get anywhere else to memorialize this great addition to our menu."

"We’ve heard our customers loud and clear, and we know they’re craving more chicken options,” McDonald's VP, Innovation Linda VanGosen said previously. “We’re confident all chicken fans – from traditionalists to spice enthusiasts – will discover a new menu favorite they’ll come back for time and time again.”