Miller High Life Launches Dive Bar Flavored Ice Cream

Ice cream is one of those treats that almost everyone can agree on, largely because it's a treat that offers a little something for everyone. Truly there's nothing quite like ice cream, but now Miller High Life is taking ice cream in an interesting new direction by pairing the beloved treat with another beloved thing — the dive bar. On Monday, Miller High Life announced a partnership with Tipsy Scoop to create the Ice Cream Dive Bar to not just celebrate dive bars but the 100th anniversary of the ice cream bar as well.

The Ice Cream Dive Bar is described as a combination of Miller High Life infused ice cream with mix-ins inspired by dive bars. The Ice Cream Dive Bar contains premium ice cream infused with High Life — and yes, actual High Life, the ice cream packs a 5 percent ABV so these are definitely treats for 21+ ice cream fans, a delicious peanut swirl to bring in the saltiness of the iconic dive bar snack, a hint of tobacco smoke flavor to represent the scent of the dive bar, a gooey caramel swirl for the "sticky" dive bar floor feeling, and a fun sprinkle of carbonated candy because High Life is the Champagne of Beers. It's all dipped in dark chocolate in an homage to the dark wood and dim lights of the dive bar.

It's an interesting creation and if the Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bar is something that you want to try, the good news is you can. This unique offering will be available to purchase today, August 15th on TipsyScoop.com, Goldbelly.com, and in Tipsy Scoop's three New York City Barlour locations. The treats will be available to all 50 states via overnight shipping, though you'll want to ensure that someone 21+ is available to sign for the delivery because these are boozy bars. They're available as a 6-pack for $36. Single bars can be purchased at Tipsy Scoop Barlours for $6 each.

The Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive bar is just the latest interesting ice cream innovation in recent months. Earlier this year Grey Poupon teamed up with Van Leeuwen Artisan Ice Cream to release an ice cream flavored like the iconic mustard — you may be able to find it now in Walmarts across the country. And for National Ice Cream Day back in July, DiGiorno gave away pizza-inspired ice cream cones to ice cream fans as well.

The Miller High Life Ice Cream Dive Bar is available now. You can go to this website to order yours or for more information.

Will you be giving these dive bar inspired ice creams a try? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!