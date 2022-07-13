DiGiorno Giving Away Pizza-Inspired Ice Cream Cones for National Ice Cream Day

National Ice Cream Day is coming up on Saturday, July 17th and while you probably wouldn't think of pizza on National Ice Cream Day, DiGiorno is shaking up expectations with a unique way to celebrate the tasty holiday — for a lucky few. For National Ice Cream Day, DiGiorno is giving away Croissant Crust ice cream cones but it's not just that. They've also come together with a Cleveland-based creamer to create two savory ice cream flavors to create the ultimate ice cream pizza treat.

According to DiGiorno, the pizza brand has transformed the flaky and buttery layers of its best-selling Croissant Crust into ice cream-ready cones that can be topped with those savory ice cream flavors: Strawberry Tomato Basil and Parmesan Cheese. Strawberry Tomato Basil is described as combining the tangy sweetness of tomato and strawberry jam with notes of herb and pepper while Parmesan Cheese is pretty much what the name implies — an ice cream flavor that celebrates cheesy goodness, just like pizza.

We're always trying to think outside of the box, listen to pizza fans and push boundaries to meet demand," said Kimberly Holowiak, DiGiorno Brand Manager at Nestlé. "Our Crust Cones are a unique summer treat and surprising new way for people to experience the delicious taste of DiGiorno Croissant Crust they know and love."

While the DiGiorno Crust Cones and signature ice creams sound like a very inventive way to celebrate National Ice Cream Day, these treats won't be widely available. Instead, DiGiorno is giving them away. People can go to KeepLifeDelicious.com and enter to win a special kit that includes two of the Croissant Crust cones, a pint of Strawberry Tomato Basil ice cream, a pint of Parmesan Cheese ice cream, and a grocery card for toppings of your choice.

What do you think about pizza inspired ice cream? The Croissant Crust Cones? Will you be entering to win? Let us know in the comments!

National Pizza Day is Saturday, July 17th.