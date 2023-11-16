Mothman First Spotted 57 Years Ago Today
The first sighting of Mothman, a beloved cryptid said to stalk the Appalachian skies, was first sighted 57 years ago.
57 years ago, two couples were traveling the roads right outside of Point Pleasant, West Virginia when they stumbled across something that'd change their lives forever. Roger and Linda Scarberry and Steve and Mary Mallette were driving along when they saw a massive creature looming over the side of the road. According to the quartet, the beast stood seven feet tall and had white wings. Much to the group's terror, they drove away as fast as they could only for the thing to follow them into town, where it veered off and flew back into the dark of the night.
Thus, the legend of Mothman was born. One of the most popular cryptids of today, Mothman has been seen as a harbinger of doom to many. Most sightings of the beast have shortly been followed by immense tragedy, such as the collapse of Point Pleasant's Silver Bridge.
57 years later and fans of cryptozoology are celebrating their favorite cryptid—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!
I Want to Believe
Mothman is real and you can’t convince me otherwise https://t.co/TeqO3K0Knj— Fentum (@PhantomTheMate) November 16, 2023
Ol' Mothy
Happy Mothman Day! 57 years ago today was the first reported sighting of ol’ Mothy in West Virginia. pic.twitter.com/t2Ii1Nb4Lc— Jess Anshutz (@flannelkimono) November 16, 2023
Birthday Buddies
I share a birthday with AO3 *and* Mothman, which probably tells you everything you need to know about me https://t.co/ShDP19i5i6— Winter (@WinterDiscoTent) November 16, 2023
Creepy History
57 years ago today the very first official sighting of Mothman occurs and is reported to police. pic.twitter.com/59Mu2LavSH— Creepy Acres (@creepyacres) November 15, 2023
Happy Birthday
happy birthday mothman pic.twitter.com/rwW2IvmvgP— shmung (@schmungler) November 16, 2023
To Those Who Celebrate
happy Mothman day to those who celebrate pic.twitter.com/sYMGINYaHn— alex zawacki (@AChillGhost) November 15, 2023