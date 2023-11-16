Mothman First Spotted 57 Years Ago Today

57 years ago, two couples were traveling the roads right outside of Point Pleasant, West Virginia when they stumbled across something that'd change their lives forever. Roger and Linda Scarberry and Steve and Mary Mallette were driving along when they saw a massive creature looming over the side of the road. According to the quartet, the beast stood seven feet tall and had white wings. Much to the group's terror, they drove away as fast as they could only for the thing to follow them into town, where it veered off and flew back into the dark of the night.

Thus, the legend of Mothman was born. One of the most popular cryptids of today, Mothman has been seen as a harbinger of doom to many. Most sightings of the beast have shortly been followed by immense tragedy, such as the collapse of Point Pleasant's Silver Bridge.

57 years later and fans of cryptozoology are celebrating their favorite cryptid—keep scrolling to see what people are saying!