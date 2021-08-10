Horrified Sequel Pits Players Against Bigfoot, Mothman, Chupacabra, and More

✖

Ravensburger has announced a new Horrified board game featuring monsters pulled straight out of American folklore. Horrified: American Monsters is a new cooperative board game designed by Mike Mulvihill that pits players against a host of cryptids including Bigfoot, Mothman, the Jersey Devil, the Chupacabra, the Banshee of the Badlands, and the Ozark Howler. The game uses the same mechanics as the original Horrified board game but is a standalone sequel, meaning that you won't need the original Horrified to play the new game. Horrified: American Monsters features new puzzles by Gaby Weidling and Gal Klapfer.

The original Horrified was a cooperative board game that placed players in the crosshairs of the classic Universal monsters like Dracula, the Wolfman, and the Creature from the Black Lagoon. Each creature required a different mix of resources to defeat, and each monster had a different mini-puzzle of sorts that would complicate fights. Horrified: American Monsters will feature similar mini-puzzles, but in a setting representative of 1950s and 1960s America. Monsters will also have their own special abilities that trigger under certain circumstances. As with the original game, Horrified: American Monsters will featured detailed miniatures to represent the monsters. Players can adjust the level of difficulty by adding or subtracting the number of monsters simultaneously on the board at the same time. A single game takes an hour to complete, and the game is made to be re-played multiple times with different combinations of monsters.

Ravensburger has a strong slate of board games that serves as an introduction to deeper and more complex games. Other recent releases include a new Marvel Villainous expansion featuring Loki, Madame Masque and MODOK, as well as echoes: An Audio Mystery Game, which uses a companion app to solve various mysteries. Two versions of echoes: An Audio Mystery Game will be released later this year.

Horrified: American Monsters will be released in October, just in time for Halloween. The game will be released at Target stores and will have a retail price of $34.99.