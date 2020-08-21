Motor City Comic Con 2020 Officially Cancelled

✖

From film productions to events, a lot has been canceled or postponed this year due to the coronavirus pandemic. Comic Cons were especially hit hard this year and while San Diego Comic-Con was able to happen online, not every event is taking that route. It was just announced that Motor City Comic Con in Michigan has been canceled. The event has been postponed to May 14th through May 16th in 2021 at the Suburban Collection Showplace.

“For over 30 years we have put our heart and soul into creating a special place where people from all over with different backgrounds are welcome and invited to celebrate their fandom and passions, while all honoring the world of comics," Founder and Convention Promotor, Michael Goldman, explained. "It is heartbreaking for us to cancel our show for this year, but our priority is the health and wellbeing of fans, partners, artists, vendors, volunteers and team members. Motor City Comic Con appreciates the support and understanding from all and we look forward to coming back in 2021, with a convention that is better than ever."

While many in-person cons have been canceled this year, there is one big event happening on Saturday that has comic book fans super excited. DC FanDome, the virtual event set up by DC and Warner Bros, is going to showcase tons of exciting content.

The Hall of Heroes will kick off with Wonder Woman 1984, featuring Gal Gadot and Patty Jenkins and a new look at the film plus a special surprise. Other titles like The Suicide Squad and The Batman will be offering up some big news and first looks, as well. Titles such as The Flash, Aquaman 2, Black Adam, and Shazam! 2 will also have their casts and directors on hand to preview what's to come, likely revealing looks in the form of concept art as production has not begun on those titles just yet. Te schedule reveal also came with the first official titling of the upcoming Suicide Squad game, officially named Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

DC FanDome will occur on Saturday, August 22nd, beginning at 12 pm CT.

