MrBeast Burger Quality Debated by Fans

MrBeast fans are talking about the MrBeast Burger and the reviews after a tweet from the YouTube star. People didn’t realize that the burgers would be available so widely around the United States. However, no one could have predicted that some of the locations would be gathering less than stellar reviews. MrBeast asked fans what they were having for dinner and why it was MrBeast Burger. He probably wasn’t expecting the social media explosion, despite it happening every time something surrounding this restaurant chain pops up. The YouTuber has made it plain that the locations help him finance some of the larger stunts that take place on the channel. However, it sounds like some of the service will have to be tweaked to keep the fans happy. See the tweet that sparked all of the fervor down below:

What did you have for dinner and why the heck was it not a Beast Burger? — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) January 16, 2021

Opening day for MrBeast Burgers’ and the resulting rush to go find locations across the United States was the talk of social media at the end of 2020. MrBeast explained on Twitter, “I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED!” Then he promised to redouble efforts to bring burgers to the fans, “I see your tweets and I’m trying to double and triple the amount of restaurants asap! I want you all to be able to try a MrBeast Burger.”

Have you had a Mr. Beast Burger yet? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below: