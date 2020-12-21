MrBeast Announces Plan to Expand MrBeast Burger Restaurants

✖

Mr. Beast announced a plan to expand his chain of MrBeast Burger restaurants. Yesterday, the Internet was humming with anticipation about the food and where they could get it. Beast also dropped a YouTube video explaining a $10,000 cash prize at a location. This is a brand new venture for the streaming celebrity and people just didn’t expect it. There are already 300 locations in the United States, but that isn’t going to stop him from opening more after the fan outcry on social media. Looking at the map that Beast posted yesterday, there’s a ton of love for California, NYC, and the East Coast. But, what about the people in the middle and some more southern locations? Hopefully, those can be remedied at some point because the fans demand it. Check out what he had to say about it yesterday.

He wrote on Twitter then, “I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED!”

I see your tweets and I’m trying to double and triple the amount of restaurants asap! I want you all to be able to try a MrBeast Burgers 🥺 — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 20, 2020

The menu for MrBeast Burger includes the Beast Style burger with House Sauce, American cheese, and normal elements like lettuce and tomato. The YouTube star also included a Nashville Hot Chicken sandwich for those not big on the beef and looking for a little bit of spice. If you aren’t about that meat at all, there’s a grilled cheese option on the menu. Couple all of those staples with things like chocolate chip cookies for dessert and chicken tenders, and there’s a lot to love.

I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED! pic.twitter.com/hn7tXeWrOu — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 19, 2020

Will you be checking out MrBeast Burger as it expands? Did you manage to get in before the app crashed yesterday? Let us know down in the comments!