Mr. Beast Opens MrBeast Burger Locations Across the USA And Fans Are Loving It

Mr. Beast is rolling out MrBeast Burgers all across the United States and people are pumped to try them out. There are 300 locations nationwide for fans to cruise by and see. There are a number of sandwiches on offer, from a Beast Style burger with House Sauce, american cheese, and the normal ingredients. There’s a wavy grilled cheese sandwich with three types of cheese as well. Beast is even offering a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich for those wondering where all the spice is at. The locations will also offer chicken tenders, loaded fries, and chocolate chip cookies for dessert. Needless to say with all these offerings, fans are chomping at the bit to drive to one of the locations themselves to see what all the fuss is about. Beast is excited about this project as he’s been grinding on it for a while.

I just launched 300 restaurants nationwide! Just go on your favorite delivery app and order a MrBeast Burger! WE’VE BEEN WORKING ON THIS FOR FOREVER AND IM SO EXCITED! pic.twitter.com/hn7tXeWrOu — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) December 19, 2020

Earlier this year, the YouTuber talked about trying to do some good with his platform. In a conversation with 100 Thieves, he mentioned meeting PewDiePie and loving the fact that he wasn’t terrible.

“I appreciate how humble he is. Literally. I’m not gonna say names, but I think you can think of quite a few YouTubers, if they were in his position, that would just be arrogant and just be a giant p**ck,” the YouTuber laughed.

Will you be checking out MrBeast Burger? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the responses down below: