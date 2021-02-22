MrBeast Burger Passes Wild Sales Milestone

MrBeast Burger just passed a wild sales milestone in a short period of time. The restaurant has only been open for about 2 months and they’ve already sold a million sandwiches. Now, when you take into account that a lot of states in the U.S. only have a few locations, that’s an even more staggering stat. But, it would seem that the YouTube mogul has figured out how to leverage that massive social media following into real sales for the brand. Of course, Beast is trying to expand where he can, and a lot of kitchens have thought about singing up to help fill orders. Keeping things simple on the menu has been a priority for the venture. That helps a bunch of locations better accommodate customers. Fans are probably stoked because it means that Beast has more wiggle room for more charity stunts. Who knows what the social media star will cook up next.

MrBeast Burger has sold over 1,000,000 sandwiches in under 2 months 🤯❤️ — MrBeast (@MrBeastYT) February 20, 2021

The restaurant describes itself down below:

“We’ve got you covered with mouthwatering favorites! Order American smash burgers and fried chicken sandwiches for delivery from local MrBeast restaurant locations. Each succulent MrBeast Burger and chicken sandwich combo comes with golden crinkle-cut fries and cold soft drink.”

“Classic Burgers, Delicious Chicken & More! The MrBeast Burger Combo stacks double or triple smashed crispy beef patties with house seasoning, sharp American cheese, pickles, diced white onion, mayo, ketchup, and brown mustard on a soft roll served with your choice of seasoned or Beast style fries and a drink. The MrBeast Chicken Combo boasts a crispy chicken tender sandwich or Nashville hot chicken tender sandwich piled high with lettuce, pickle, and mayo with your choice of seasoned or Beast style fries and drink.”

