MrBeast Wins “Twitter Philanthropist of the Year” Award and $10,000 to Give Away

MrBeast won the Twitter Philanthropist of the Year award and has $10,000 to give away now. Bill Pulte is a social media entrepreneur and philanthropist who picks out one individual a year to receive this honor. It would be hard to argue against everyone’s favorite charity YouTuber and burger magnate over the last 12 months. When he wasn’t giving away whole houses, he was finding odd ways to help people at every turn. As a condition of receiving the award, MrBeast now has to give away the prize money to someone in need. That really shouldn’t be too hard to do for him. In an interview with Zenger, both of these men talked about their approach to charity and how they’ve got eyes on going even bigger.

“I did a YouTube video where I bought everything in 5 stores, so I have five stores worth of food,” MrBeast explained. “So we basically are stepping in, and in ten days we’re going to do a big drive and feed everybody in the community, because that food pantry ran out of funds.”

Congratulations to @MrBeastYT on becoming Twitter Philanthropist of the Year 2020! pic.twitter.com/0JiFGeAm1Q — Pulte (@pulte) January 29, 2021

“Do you need 12 cars? Do you need 12 houses?” he mentioned on a guest stream with Pulte. “Personally, and maybe I’m weird, I just get more enjoyment helping other people than I do buying a bigger box to live in.”

Pulte gets asked a lot why he chooses to give away his wealth. He told the publication that it really just comes down to helping people.

“If I can help 90 percent of the people, and 10 percent of the people are scams? You know what? That’s 90 percent of people that wouldn’t be helped otherwise,” he observed. “And you know what? Who’s to say that’s not going on in the charity industry, with these fancy balls and all this overhead? I mean, you know, we don’t really know where all this money is going, right? So at least when I give money to somebody who says they’re dying of cancer on Twitter, there’s probably a chance they’re dying of cancer.”

“And these are people who are really suffering,” Pulte added. “I mean, these people are out of jobs, who need a hand up, who can’t pay their electric bill or are being foreclosed on. I mean, there is a real need for help out there.”

