It's Official: MTN DEW Is Bringing Back Its Most Popular Flavor

Through one release after the next, MTN DEW has unveiled new flavors at an increasing frequency. Not once has one of those reveals ended in the return of MTN DEW Pitch Black, a concoction originally crafted for a Halloween release; not once, of course, until today. Tuesday, MTN DEW finally officials addressed long-standing rumors, confirming the return of the purple nectar beginning in January.

While it won't find a spot on the permanent DEW lineup just quite yet, a few new variations will be available. Upon its limited-time release in January, Pitch Black will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar varieties. Furthermore, there will also be a MTN DEW Energy flavored after the dark citrus drink.

First released as a sour grape MTN DEW in 2004, the iconic soda brand altered the flavor for a second release in 2005 under the name of Pitch Black II. Since then, it's been available few and far between, leading fans to constantly ask the brand to release the flavor on a more permanent basis. Though DEW dabbled in sour sodas with this year's VooDew 4, it looks like the new Pitch Black will be slightly tweaked again, boasting a "dark citrus punch" flavor.

Keep scrolling to see what Pitch Black fiends are saying!