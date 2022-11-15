It's Official: MTN DEW Is Bringing Back Its Most Popular Flavor
Through one release after the next, MTN DEW has unveiled new flavors at an increasing frequency. Not once has one of those reveals ended in the return of MTN DEW Pitch Black, a concoction originally crafted for a Halloween release; not once, of course, until today. Tuesday, MTN DEW finally officials addressed long-standing rumors, confirming the return of the purple nectar beginning in January.
While it won't find a spot on the permanent DEW lineup just quite yet, a few new variations will be available. Upon its limited-time release in January, Pitch Black will be available in both regular and Zero Sugar varieties. Furthermore, there will also be a MTN DEW Energy flavored after the dark citrus drink.
First released as a sour grape MTN DEW in 2004, the iconic soda brand altered the flavor for a second release in 2005 under the name of Pitch Black II. Since then, it's been available few and far between, leading fans to constantly ask the brand to release the flavor on a more permanent basis. Though DEW dabbled in sour sodas with this year's VooDew 4, it looks like the new Pitch Black will be slightly tweaked again, boasting a "dark citrus punch" flavor.
Keep scrolling to see what Pitch Black fiends are saying!
Underrated
@MountainDew needs to bring back Pitch Black. One of the most underrated flavors.— 🔥Grandpa Taco🔥 (@TacoTSB) November 13, 2022
Nostalgia
Bring back Mountain Dew Pitch Black or Pitch Black II! The Voo Dew mystery flavor kinda tastes like it, just barely. Bring me back to high school wow I’m old— 𖤐Maow𖤐 (@MaowFox) October 2, 2022
Throwback
We all know Mountain Dew Pitch Black is awesome but do you remember Mountain Dew Pitch Black II? It was Pitch Black, but with a sour bite, and it was delicious. pic.twitter.com/eMiw79ooy0— 90s Craig (@MovieguysCraig) August 6, 2022
Hear Our Cries
bring back mountain dew pitch black @MountainDew— lil deb (@brendanbandana) May 10, 2022
Anything
I swear I'd do anything for Mountain Dew: Pitch Black to come back. Pleassseeeeeeee— Utena120 (@Utena120) March 10, 2022
You're In Luck
Day 448 of asking @PepsiCo and @MountainDew to #BringBackPitchBlack until they officially announce that it's returning.— #BringBackPitchBlack (@PitchBlackFans) November 14, 2022
Still Have Feelings
They say your vote matters,
But I still haven't gotten over Mountain Dew Pitch Black beating out Baja Blast to be the new permanent drink. I'm in full belief @PepsiCo rigged the vote.— Benner (@Ryan__RB) November 7, 2022